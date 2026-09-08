MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh lauds Indian community's role in strengthening ties with Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Sep 8 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh interacted with a large cross-section of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia, appreciating their role in deepening the bilateral ties across key sectors.

Singh also urged the community to play an active role in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047.

In a post on X on Tuesday, the MoS said, "Pleased to interact with a large cross-section of the vibrant Indian community in Saudi Arabia, at an event organised by the All-India Steering Committee under the patronage of the Embassy. Appreciated their invaluable contribution to strengthening India–Saudi Arabia ties across trade, investment, energy and culture. Encouraged them to contribute to the realisation of Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat@2047."

Singh also inaugurated the Integral University Alumni Chapter - Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, saying, "It was heartening to meet alumni who have made the Kingdom their second home and who carry with them the values and learning of their alma mater."

On Monday, Singh engaged with the Indian businesspersons, entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals and lauded their "invaluable" role in strengthening bilateral economic ties with Saudi Arabia.

"Had an enriching interaction with Indian businesspersons, entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals in Saudi Arabia. Appreciated their invaluable role in strengthening India-KSA bilateral economic ties and discussed opportunities to tap the business opportunities between the two countries, including promotion of partnerships in 3Ts- trade, investment, tourism and technology," MoS Singh stated on X.

Furthermore, he interacted with the officials of the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and encouraged them to continue working with dedication and commitment to advance Prime Minister Modi's vision of the 3Ts -- Trade, Technology and Tourism.

"Emphasised the importance of further strengthening India–Saudi Arabia ties and delivering effective, citizen-centric consular services," MoS Singh noted.

He planted a sapling at the embassy under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

"Planted a sapling at Embassy of India in Riyadh dedicated to my mother under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign -- an initiative that beautifully reflects our enduring reverence for motherhood and our shared responsibility towards a greener and sustainable future," Singh said on X.

--IANS

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