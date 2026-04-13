More than 60 pc of Mudra loans taken by women: PM Modi

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that more than 60 per cent of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana have been availed by women.

Addressing the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' at the Vigyan Bhawan here, the Prime Minister noted that women in India are increasingly stepping forward to build their own identities through new businesses.

"Today, our daughters are carving out their identities in new businesses. More than 60 per cent of loans under the Mudra scheme have been taken by women," PM Modi said.

He added that their active participation is not only strengthening families but also contributing significantly to the country's economic growth.

"Women are also leading the country's startup revolution," the Prime Minister said while underlining their growing role in entrepreneurship and the country's startup ecosystem.

Highlighting the impact of financial inclusion initiatives, PM Modi noted that the Mudra scheme has empowered women at the grassroots level by providing easier access to credit.

He said that the fact that more than 60 per cent of beneficiaries are women reflects a silent transformation underway in India's entrepreneurial landscape.

"Women are also at the forefront of the country's startup revolution, breaking barriers and exploring new opportunities," Prime Minister Modi added.

The Prime Minister's remarks came as he reiterated that women's participation in decision-making will be the biggest guarantee for India's bright future.

"The increasing public discourse around women's representation shows the strength of Indian democracy and signals a positive shift in societal attitudes," Prime Minister Modi noted.

Referring to the Nari Shakti Vandan initiative, the Prime Minister said it will give "new wings" to the aspirations of women across the country and make their journey from grassroots leadership to higher political platforms smoother.

He noted that more than 14 lakh women are currently part of local governance institutions, playing a key role in shaping policies at the grassroots level.

--IANS

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