April 13, 2026 7:11 PM हिंदी

Jaya Prada says Asha Bhosle gave a new identity to each of her characters

Jaya Prada says Asha Bhosle gave a new identity to each of her characters

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Veteran actress Jaya Prada remembered the late legendary singer Asha Bhosle with a heavy heart.

In a heartfelt tribute to the late singer, she said that Asha Bhosle was not just a singer but the soul of music.

Jaya Prada stated that Asha Bhosle's melodious voice gave each of her characters a new identity.

She was heard saying in her latest clip on the photo-sharing app, "Listening to the news of Ashaji's death, I was very saddened. Ashaji was not only a great singer but also the soul of music. Every moment I spent with her, every song she sang for me is alive in my memories today.

She gave a new identity to each of my characters with her voice. She gave it a new feeling. The magic in her singing will remain immortal for centuries to come."

The veteran actress added that losing Asha Bhosle feels like losing one of her loved ones.

"Her voice was not only heard, but also felt. For me, it is not only the loss of an artist, but the loss of a loved one. Today, I am remembering her with tears in my eyes. Her demise is a massive loss to the world of music. I pray to God to give peace to her divine soul," she went on to add.

Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday at the age of 92.

According to the doctor, the legendary singer passed away due to multiple organ failure.

Her mortal remains were kept at her Mumbai residence so that those close to her could pay their last respects to the late singer.

The last rites of Asha Bhosle, known to be the voice behind 12,000 songs, took place at the Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar.

--IANS

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