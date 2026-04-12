'Monumental loss': EU Ambassador Delphin, Australian envoy Green pay tribute to Asha Bhosle

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Foreign diplomats in India have also joined those paying tributes to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92.

Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, said that he is among the non-Indians who cherish the music of the "evergreen" Asha Bhosle.

"I am among the many foreigners who have cherished the music of the evergreen #AshaBhosle. She will live on in our hearts - especially every time I hear ‘Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Deewana’," he posted on X.

European Union's Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin, termed Asha Bhosle's death a "monumental loss", saying that "the melody may have paused, but her legacy remains eternal."

"A monumental loss. Asha Bhosle Ji’s voice transcended every generation and border - a true ambassador of India’s rich lyrical culture. The melody may have paused, but her legacy remains eternal. Om Shanti", he said in a post on X.

Asha Bhosle was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, and on Sunday, she breathed her last.

Making her playback debut in 1943 with the Marathi drama "Majha Bal", she became one of the most sought-after singers of her time with classics such as "Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko", "Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani", "Kya Ghazab Karte Ho Ji", and ‘Ye Ladka Hay Allah Kaisa Hai Diwana’.

During her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages.

Asha Bhosle also went on to receive many awards. She bagged the prestigious National Film Award not once, but twice - for "Dil Cheez Kya Hai" from "Umrao Jaan" and "Mera Kuch Saamaan" from "Ijaazat".

Additionally, the singer was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2008.

Asha Bhosle has lent her voice to almost 12,000 songs in 20 languages.

--IANS

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