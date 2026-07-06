Monsoon fury: Mumbai University cancels exams; Dabbawalas suspend services today

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) In light of the severe weather conditions and prioritising student safety, Mumbai University has cancelled all examinations scheduled for Monday (July 6). The university administration stated that the revised dates for these exams will be announced soon on their official website.

Mumbai University was scheduled to conduct LL.M., M.Sc., and M.Com. Examinations on Monday. However, due to the critical weather situation, the administration decided to postpone them.

An official statement released by Mumbai University reads, “In view of the heavy rainfall and extreme weather warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department, and prioritising the safety of students, all examinations scheduled under Mumbai University for July 6, 2026, stand cancelled. These exams are being postponed due to the torrential rains. The revised schedule will be published on the official website soon. Students are advised to check the website periodically for updates. All students, colleges, and concerned authorities must take note of this."

Additionally, all schools and colleges in Mumbai and Thane have been granted a holiday by the local administration as heavy rains continue for the sixth consecutive day.

For the safety of its delivery personnel, Mumbai’s iconic Dabbawala service remained completely suspended for the day. Ulhas Muke, President of the Dabbawala Association, stated, “The Virar-Vasai region is experiencing extremely heavy rainfall. Furthermore, waterlogging has been reported on railway tracks near several stations. To ensure the safety of our workforce, we have decided to suspend our services today. In our 125-year history of service, this is the first time we are prioritising employee safety over operations in this manner. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our customers today."

Heavy and continuous torrential rains have severely disrupted normal life across Mumbai, Pune, and their neighbouring metropolitan regions. The relentless downpours have triggered several severe accidents in various parts of Mumbai. Consequently, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, and a few other districts for Monday. While the heavy spells initially brought relief to citizens suffering from intense heat, the continuous downpour has caused widespread flooding, tree falling, and landslides.

On Monday morning, a major landslide on the Mumbai-Pune Highway and along key railway tracks brought both road and rail traffic to a complete standstill. Several trains between Mumbai and Pune were cancelled, while others were diverted via alternative routes. The heavy influx of floodwater washed away the gravel ballast under the railway tracks between Karjat and Khopoli. Alert railway employees noticed the damage in time and reported it immediately, avoiding a major mishap. The service on this route has been temporarily suspended. Repairs are currently being carried out on a war footing using emergency personnel and heavy machinery.

Suburban local trains on both up and down lines are running 15 to 20 minutes late. This has resulted in massive crowds and heavy commuter rush at Kalyan station, causing severe discontent and confusion among passengers. Due to waterlogging between Vasai Road and Virar stations, Western Railway suburban services are also running 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule. Railway authorities have advised commuters to plan their journeys, keeping extra travel time in mind.

Following the breakdown of rail networks, the State Transport (ST) Corporation ordered the immediate suspension of Mumbai-Pune ST bus services. This suspension will remain active until further notice, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded and facing severe hardships.

The flood situation in Raigad district has remained critical since Sunday. Major rivers, including Savitri, Kundalika, Amba, and Patalganga, are flowing well above danger levels. Deep floodwaters entered the towns of Mahad, Roha, Nagothane, Pen, and Khopoli overnight, submerging vast areas. Road transport in the district has been severely hit.

The Mumbai-Goa Highway -- which was shut for 24 hours -- has been only partially reopened strictly for heavy vehicles. Light vehicles remain banned. The Mangaon to Pune via Tamhini Ghat has been closed to all traffic due to a powerful water current flowing across the road at Adarwadi. Similarly, transport services have been suspended on Nagothane-Roha via Bhisekhind.

Other roads which have been closed to traffic include Pen-Khopoli Highway due to severe waterlogging on the road surface, Khopoli to Wakan Phata as floodwaters engulfed both sides of the Amba River bridge and Kashedi Ghat due to landslide near Khavati due to a landslide. Currently, only a single lane is functional while JCB machines work to clear the mud, debris, and boulders.

In a rare occurrence, floodwaters from the heavy downpour entered the assembly hall (Sabhagriha) of the historic Shree Ballaleshwar Ashtavinayak Temple in Pali.

Meanwhile, low-lying areas in Mahad city, including Dasturi Naka, Kranti Stambh, and Sukatgalli, have begun flooding as the Savitri River continues to swell. Local disaster management teams and emergency services have been put on high alert to handle any potential evacuation scenarios.

--IANS

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