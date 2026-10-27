October 27, 2026 12:29 PM हिंदी

Monalisa reveals her special connection with Bihar

Monalisa reveals her special connection with Bihar

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Bhojpuri actress Monalisa has opened up about her special connection with Bihar.

She said she feels at home whenever she visits Patna and is happy to receive so much love from people. The actress, who was recently in Patna, expressed her excitement about visiting the city and shared how people often associate her with Bihar even when she travels to other places for shoots.

Speaking about her experience, Monalisa told IANS, “I am very excited. Whenever I come to Patna, I feel at home. When I go out for shoots, everyone thinks that I belong to Bihar. I feel very good. I get a lot of love.” The actress added that the warmth and affection she receives make her visits to the city special. She also expressed happiness over the way people connect her with the state, describing it as a positive and heartwarming experience.

Monalisa is widely known for her work in Bhojpuri cinema and television.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, hails from Kolkata, West Bengal. Despite her roots in West Bengal, the actress said she feels at home in Patna and is touched by the affection she receives from people who often associate her with Bihar.

Monalisa recently opened up about the objectification of women in the entertainment industry. She drew a comparison between mainstream Hindi cinema and regional films. The actress told IANS, ““I think in Hindi cinema, even when there is a lot of skin show, the way it is shot is often very aesthetic. Because of the way it is presented, people may not feel that it looks wrong.

“I would say that perhaps regional cinema, particularly Bhojpuri cinema, has lacked that aesthetic treatment at times,” the actress said.

Monalisa noted that regional cinema, especially Bhojpuri films, has not always portrayed such scenes with the same visual sophistication as mainstream Hindi movies. “I would say that perhaps regional cinema, particularly Bhojpuri cinema, has lacked that aesthetic treatment at times,” she said.

--IANS

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