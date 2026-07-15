Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu unwinds at wellness retreat in Thailand with husband Raj

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu has offered fans a glimpse into her peaceful wellness retreat with husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

The actress took to her social media account to share a carousel of pictures and videos from the vacation, accompanied by the caption, 'Wellness has always been my favourite kind of travel.'

The post captures Samantha soaking in the beautiful and peaceful surroundings of the luxury retreat.

In one picture, the actress is seen sitting by a dining table, gazing at a bird perched just outside the glass window.

Another picture features a wholesome breakfast spread, while in another picture, Samantha is seen posing in a breezy white co-ord outfit against a lush green backdrop.

The carousel also includes candid moments with her filmmaker husband Raj Nidimoru. Another glimpse shows the actress unwinding during a yoga and stretching session.

She is also seen enjoying the resort's peaceful ambience.

For the uninitiated, a few weeks ago, the actress sparked speculation after she was spotted in a fitted white bodycon outfit that many fans believed highlighted her baby bump. While Samantha has not directly addressed the pregnancy rumours, at a recent press conference, she spoke about taking a maternity break soon.

Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, one half of the acclaimed director duo Raj & DK, in an intimate ceremony last year in December.

The couple reportedly grew close while working together in projects directed by Raj featuring the actress, including The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

The actress is currently basking in the glory of her recent successful movie, 'Maa Inti Bangaram' which has become the first female-led Telugu film to gross a whopping Rs 100 crores worldwide.

The action enterainer, which hit screens on June 19, featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead and was directed by Nandini Reddy.

Samantha, just before the release of the film, had disclosed how she had taken quite a few blows while performing the action sequences in the film and how she had even bled while performing the stunts in the film.

–IANS

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