Mom-to-be Kiara Advani enjoys beach time with hubby Sidharth Malhotra & daughter Saraayah: Gratitude

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took off for a family holiday with their 1-year-old daughter Saraayah Malhotra, before welcoming their second child.

Days after announcing their second pregnancy on social media, Kiara treated the netizens with some glimpses from their family time together.

The primary photo in the post showed the 'Toxic' actress posing for a selfie. She stood in the middle of a pool, wearing yellow swimwear.

Next was a still of 3 footprints on the beach sand, most likely of Kiara, Sidharth, and little Saraayah.

We could also see Kiara relaxing on the grass by the water, soaking in some sun.

The post also included an adorable snap of Saraayah's little feet covered in sand.

In the last upload, Sid and Kiara came together for a mirror selfie. Both of them made for a perfect couple as they twinned in yellow ethnic wear.

Kiara simply captioned the post, 'Gratitude", along with a yellow heart emoticon.

On October 7, Kiara and Sidharth revealed through a sweet social media post that they will be embracing parenthood for the second time soon.

Sharing the happy news of the latest addition to the family with the netizens, they dropped a cute picture of their baby girl Saraayah handing over a pair of ivory knitted booties to her parents.

“Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all… Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude,” read the caption of the post.

For those who do not know, Sidharth and Kiara fell for each other on the sets of their movie 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021.

After being in a relationship for some time, the lovebirds finally tied the knot in February 2023 in a grand traditional ceremony in Rajasthan.

The couple welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl, in June 2025.

--IANS

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