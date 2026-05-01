May 01, 2026 5:32 PM हिंदी

Mohit Suri gets 'Best post birthday gift' from Sachin Tendulkar

Mohit Suri gets 'Best post birthday gift' from Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Mohit Suri, who delivered the blockbuster 'Saiyaara', has got the "Best post birthday gift" from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. On Friday, Mohit took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a collage of pictures of a bat signed by the legendary cricketer.

He wrote on the picture, "Best post birthday gift. It's a dream come true to get a autographed bat from the God of cricket himself @sachintendulkar. Huge huge fan sir, my friends are going to be super jealous".

Mohit celebrated his 45th birthday on April 11, and was wished by practically the entire industry.

His directorial 'Saiyaara' emerged as a surprise hit, given it had his signature all over. The film not only pulled the Bollywood out of the box-office lull but also gave 2 new stars with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. It told the story of a rising artiste whose partner suffers from Alzheimer's disease. The film featured a chartbuster soundtrack from multiple composers, similar to what Mohit did in 'Aashiqui 2'.

Meanwhile, the director is reuniting with Ahaan Panday for his next romantic drama the banner of Yash Raj Films. The project reportedly also stars Aneet Padda after the success of their earlier collaboration. As per media reports, the film is tentatively titled 'Satranga', although it has not been officially confirmed yet. The story is said to be a darker, more layered love story rather than a conventional romance, staying true to Mohit Suri’s signature style of emotional intensity, heartbreak, and strong musical storytelling.

Music composer Mithoon is also expected to collaborate on the soundtrack, adding to the anticipation among fans of Mohit's music-driven cinema. Shooting is reportedly planned for later this year, with a possible 2027 release.

--IANS

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