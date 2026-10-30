Mohit Malik’s wife Aditi says Karwa Chauth felt different this year as spiritual journey deepens her understanding of traditions

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Mohit Malik’s wife, Aditi Malik shared that this year's Karwa Chauth was different for her as her spiritual journey has helped her look at festivals and traditions with a deeper sense of meaning and understanding.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Shararat’ actress reflected on how the occasion was no longer just about fasting or dressing up for a loved one, but also about recognizing the emotions, faith, and devotion behind the rituals.

“This year, Karwa Chauth felt different. My spiritual journey has been changing the way I look at festivals, helping me find meaning in the rituals and connect with the emotions and faith behind them,” she wrote.

Aditi added that the occasion made her reflect on the love and intention behind the traditions she had been following. “Today, I realized that it’s not just about fasting or dressing up for someone you love. It’s about understanding the love, devotion, and intention behind every little thing we do,” she shared.

Expressing gratitude for the personal transformation, Aditi thanked the Divine for giving her an opportunity to pause and reflect on the deeper meaning of celebrations. “Thank you, Divine, for making me pause, reflect, and discover meaning in things I once simply celebrated. I know this journey has so much more to teach me, and I am grateful to be experiencing it, one day at a time,” she added.

Describing her celebration this year, the actress said it was marked by a full heart, deeper understanding, and endless gratitude. This is how my Karwa Chauth looked this year. A full heart, a deeper understanding, and endless gratitude. Thank you, thank you.. #karvachauthspecial.”

The carousel of pictures featured Aditi flaunting her mehndi while striking candid poses and sharing glimpses of her Karwa Chauth celebrations. One of the pictures showed Aditi looking at Mohit through a sieve as part of the Karwa Chauth ritual, while another captured her getting mehndi applied. Mohit also flaunted his mehndi design as he posed alongside Aditi, giving a glimpse of their festive celebrations together.

Mohit Malik tied the knot with Aditi on December 1, 2010. The couple welcomed their son, Ekbir Malik, on April 29, 2021.

--IANS

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