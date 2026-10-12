October 12, 2026 4:39 PM हिंदी

Mohit Malik shares how he and Aditi navigate disagreements in their relationship

Mohit Malik shares how he and Aditi navigate disagreements in their relationship

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Television actor Mohit Malik has opened up about how he and his wife, Aditi Malik, navigate disagreements and continue to grow together through honest conversations.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Kulfi Kumar Bajewala’ actor shared a glimpse into their everyday life, revealing that the couple has a nightly ritual of sitting together over a cup of chai and discussing various aspects of their lives. “Every night, over a cup of chai, Aditi and I have a conversation. Sometimes about our day, sometimes about something that bothered us, sometimes about life, and sometimes about things we don’t even know how to articulate,” he wrote.

Mohit further stated that their conversations often involve questioning each other, disagreeing, listening and trying to understand different perspectives. He added that, over the years, they have realized that growing together does not mean always having the same opinions.

“After all these years together, we’ve realized that growing together doesn’t mean always agreeing with each other. It means creating a space where both of us can be ourselves, be heard, and become better versions of who we are,” he shared.

The ‘Doli Armaano Ki’ actor further revealed that this small ritual has been a part of their lives for years. The couple now wants to share a glimpse of these conversations with others, not because they have all the answers about relationships, but because they continue to learn and grow together.

“This little ritual has been a part of our lives for years. And now, we want to share a piece of it with you. Not because we have figured out relationships, but because we’re still figuring them out together,” he wrote. Mohit also introduced the phrase “Cheeni Kitni Chamach!” as he invited people to follow their upcoming initiative, signing off with the message, “Baat karte rahein, saath badte rahein.”

On the work front, Mohit Malik was most recently seen playing Birju in ‘Mirzapur: The Movie.’

--IANS

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