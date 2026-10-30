October 30, 2026 10:45 AM हिंदी

Mohit Malik: As actors, we cannot approach a character by deciding whether he is good or bad

Mohit Malik: As actors, we cannot approach a character by deciding whether he is good or bad

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Mohit Malik reflects on his experience of playing Birju Lohar in “Mirzapur: The Movie”, has said that, as actors, one cannot approach a character by simply deciding whether he is good or bad.

Speaking about playing Birju Lohar, Mohit Malik says, “Birju is a flawed character who makes choices that may not always be right, and that is what makes him interesting to play. As actors, we cannot approach a character by simply deciding whether he is good or bad.”

He added: “We have to understand his mindset, his circumstances and what drives him to make certain decisions. Even when you don't agree with a character's actions, you have to find the reasoning behind them and make them believable.”

Mohit revealed what the actual challenge was to play Birju.

Mohit said: “The challenge is to portray the character honestly without judging him. I believe audiences connect with characters who feel human, with their flaws, contradictions and complexities. With Birju, I wanted to understand the person behind his actions and bring that truth to the screen.”

“Mirzapur: The Movie” is made under the direction of Gurmmeet Singh, the film has been presented by Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with Excel Entertainment.

Jointly backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the project has been co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

The film version of the series brought back several familiar faces in their beloved avatar, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Harshita Gaur.

The cast also saw new members like Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan.

Talking about Mohit, he is best known for his role of Samrat Singh Rathore in Doli Armaano Ki and Sikandar Singh Gill in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

--IANS

dc/

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