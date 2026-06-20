Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub sheds light on mental health of NEET aspirants: Talk to people

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub decided to shed light on the mental health of the NEET aspirants through his latest social media post.

The 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' actor uploaded a video on his official Instagram handle where he advised the NEET aspirants not to lose hope, as no exam is worth sacrificing your life for.

He added that if they feel that anything is not going their way, they should either seek counselling or talk to someone they are close to.

Ayyub was heard saying in the video, "Hi, friends, it's a very strange situation. There are a lot of things happening in our country regarding NEET. What can I say about it? It's a good thing that everyone is talking about it. Secondly, many children have committed suicide because of NEET. It's a very disturbing thing."

The 'Raanjhanaa' actor further went on to say, "I would like to say to the students. Don't lose hope, friends. Nothing is the end of the world. There are a lot of things in life. It's important to stand up for your rights. There are a lot of things. If you feel anything is wrong. Take counselling, it's not a bad thing. Talk to people. I can understand the pain, but as a friend, I would like to tell you. Don't worry too much. Don't be afraid of counselling. Don't be afraid of NEET. Talk to people about it. If you feel it's too much. Take care, friends."

"PLEASE TAKE CARE SAATHIYON!! MENTAL HEALTH IS IMPORTANT! (sic)", read the caption of the post.

On Friday, a 22-year-old NEET aspirant reportedly died by suicide at his home in Ghaziabad.

The investigators found a 64-second video on his mobile phone, believed to have been recorded before his untimely demise.

In the clip, he pans around his study room, revealing that he was "thinking of doing something different today." The video concludes with him pointing the camera toward a noose hanging from the ceiling fan.

Ever since the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy, many aspirants have reportedly died by suicide.

--IANS

pm/