Mohanlal's wife Suchitra gifts costly Swiss watch to daughter Vismaya Mohanlal's 'Thudakkam' director!

Chennai, Aug 6 (IANS)Extremely pleased with the way her daughter Vismaya Mohanlal's first film 'Thudakkam' had been made, Suchitra Mohanlal, the wife of Malayalam star Mohanlal, has now gifted a costly Swiss watch to the film's director Jude Anthany Joseph.

The well known Malayalam film director Jude Anthany Joseph took to Instagram to pen a note of gratitude to Suchitra Mohanlal for her encouragement.

The director, who called Suchitra Mohanlal his elder sister, wrote, "They may be mother and daughter to the world, but to me, they’ll always be my elder sister and younger sister. "

He also went on to post a picture of the watch that Suchitra Mohanlal had gifted him and wrote, "The second picture is a beautiful gift from Suchi Chechi after watching Thudakkam — a gesture I’ll treasure for a lifetime. Thank you, dear Chechi, for your love, encouragement, and this unforgettable memory."

For the unaware, only recently, the director had announced that his film 'Thudakkam' had a run time of two hours, 19 minutes and 35 seconds and that the sound mixing of the film had been completed.

Taking to his Instagram page to drop the update on the eagerly awaited film, Jude Anthany Joseph had said, "Two hours, 19 minutes and 35 seconds of pure family drama and thriller — that’s our promise to you. We sincerely hope you experience the same satisfaction we felt the moment the film came together."

He went on to add, "It has been an absolute joy and a truly peaceful journey working with this incredibly talented team. Thudakkam marks my fifth dream. The final sound mix is complete, and I honestly can’t wait for all of you to experience Thudakkam on the big screen. See you in theatres."

Jude Anthany Joseph had, in an earlier post, called Vismaya the "most down to earth actress".

Greeting the actress on her birthday, director Jude Anthany Joseph, on his Instagram page, had said, " Happy birthday to the most down to earth, sweetest, pavamst actress I have ever met. God bless you dear."

Vismaya responded to her director's birthday greeting, saying, "Thank you so much cheta."

The film is scheduled to hit screens on August 7 this year.

--IANS

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