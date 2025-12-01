December 01, 2025 5:33 AM हिंदी

Mohanlal to shoot for Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' in December?

Mohanlal to shoot for Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' in December? (Photo Credit: Mohanlal/X)

Chennai, Nov 30 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will join the sets of Superstar Rajinikanth's eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Jailer 2' in December.

Although there is no official confirmation of the dates, sources say that Mohanlal is likely to shoot for a couple of days from December 2 for the eagerly awaited fim that is being directed by ace director Nelson.

The Malayalam star will then proceed to shoot for his other Malayalam films before returning again to the sets of 'Jailer 2' on December 21 and shoot until December 24.

Already, 'Jailer 2' has triggered huge excitement as sources say Vijay Sethupathi has joined the sets of the film in Goa. Sources had said Vijay Sethupathi's portions are now being canned.

However, there has been no official confirmation with regard to Vijay Sethupathi's inclusion in the cast so far.

It may be recalled that Superstar Rajinikanth had, in May this year, said that work on 'Jailer 2' was likely to go on until December.

Talking to reporters while making his way out of the Chennai airport, Rajinikanth had said, "Shooting of Jailer 2 is progressing well. It will be December by the time the film ends."

'Jailer 2' has triggered huge interest, thanks to the phenomenal reach of the first part of the film, which went on to emerge a huge blockbuster, raking in around Rs 650 crores.

Shooting of the second part of 'Jailer' began in Chennai first. Sun Pictures, the production house producing the action entertainer, had announced that shooting for the film had commenced on March 10 this year.

Interest in the film peaked when Sun Pictures released an exceptionally interesting teaser that was both funny and thrilling.

Not long after this, actress Ramya Krishnan shared a story on her first day of shooting for the second part of the film which was going on at Attapaadi in Kerala.

She said, “26 years of Padayappa and the first day shoot of Jailer 2.”

Ramya Krishnan plays the character of Vijaya Pandian a.k.a Viji, the wife of Rajinikanth’s character Muthuvel Pandian, in the film.

Sources say that actress Mirnaa, who plays Swetha Pandian, Rajinikanth’s daughter-in –law in the film, too will have a pivotal role in the sequel.

Anirudh, whose music played a vital role in making the first part emerge a blockbuster, is scoring the music for the second part as well.

