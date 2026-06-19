Modi Govt has ensured equitable distribution of welfare benefits: Jitendra Singh

Chandigarh, June 19 (IANS) Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr Jitendra Singh said on Friday that the defining feature of the last 12 years of the Modi Government has been the equitable distribution of welfare benefits to every deserving citizen without discrimination based on caste, creed, religion or considerations of vote-bank politics.

Addressing a press conference here, on the completion of 12 years of the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister said that this tenure has witnessed a fundamental transformation in the delivery of governance, with transparency, accountability and technology-driven implementation ensuring that public resources reach intended beneficiaries directly. The schemes relating to housing, sanitation, healthcare, financial inclusion, food security, clean cooking fuel and social security have collectively improved the quality of life of millions of families across the country, he added.

Welfare initiatives have reached the last mile through a saturation-based approach, ensuring that benefits are delivered solely based on eligibility and need, the minister observed.

Referring to India’s socio-economic progress during this period, Dr Jitendra Singh said that nearly 25 crore people have moved out of multidimensional poverty, reflecting the impact of sustained welfare interventions and inclusive growth policies. He said that the benefits of development have reached sections of society that had remained underserved for decades, thereby strengthening social equity and economic participation.

The minister said that the democratisation of resources and opportunities has enabled wider participation in the development process. He said that access to basic amenities, financial services, digital platforms and public welfare schemes has expanded significantly, allowing citizens to become active stakeholders in the country’s growth journey.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that improvements in living standards among the lower strata of society have brought about a visible change in social outlook and aspirations. He said that greater economic security and access to opportunities have contributed to enhanced self-confidence and self-esteem among large sections of the population, empowering them to pursue better livelihoods and improved quality of life.

He further stated that governance has increasingly focused on empowering citizens rather than creating dependency, with special emphasis on transparency, efficiency and outcomes.

The minister expressed confidence that the coming years will witness even greater participation of citizens in India’s development journey as the country moves towards becoming a leading global force in innovation, economic growth and human development.

--IANS

sps/uk