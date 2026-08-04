'Modha Rathiri' makers reveal Anishma Anilkumar's character in film

Chennai, Aug 4 (IANS)The makers of director Raja Karuppasamy's upcoming Tamil rural comedy entertainer, 'Modha Rathiri', featuring actors Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar in the lead, have now revealed the name and the look of the character that actress Anishma plays in the film.

The makers have disclosed that Anishma plays a character called Muthuselvi while actor Rishikanth plays a character called Maruthanayagam in the film.

Taking to its social media timelines, production house Mythri Movie Makers wrote, "Meet 'Muthuselvi' as the 'Adakamana, Amaithiyana Manaponnu' ( Meet Muthuselvi as the humble and silent bride) in #ModhaRathiri. In cinemas worldwide from August 21st. Produced by @MythriOfficial. Directed by @raja_karuppasamy. Starring @iam_rishikanth @anishma_anilkumar__. Music by @bharathsankar. #Kudumbapadam."

For the unaware, the film is slated to hit screens worldwide on August 21 this year.

Sources close to the unit of the film had told IANS earlier that Modha Rathiri will revolve around an ordinary village wedding that turns into an extraordinary rollercoaster of hilarious misunderstandings, unexpected twists and heartwarming emotions.

Set entirely over the course of a single night, the film, sources had said, would keep the laughs coming as one surprise would lead to another. Rishikanth is debuting as hero through this film while actress Anishma Anilkumar, who won appreciation for her outstanding performance in ‘Sirai’ and ‘Youth’, is playing the film's female lead.

Producer Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers, speaking on an earlier occasion, had said, "The very first narration made us laugh, smile and imagine how audiences would react inside a theatre. That's when we knew this story deserved to be made. 'Modha Rathiri' has everything we enjoy as movie lovers: humour, emotions, relatable characters and endless entertainment. Raja Karuppasamy has brought that energy beautifully onto the screen & our entire cast and crew have worked with incredible passion to complete the film on schedule. We are excited to bring this entertainer to audiences worldwide on August 21, and we hope theatres are filled with laughter from beginning to end.”

Director Raja Karuppasamy had said, "I couldn't have asked for a better beginning to my journey as a filmmaker. My heartfelt thanks to producers Naveen Yerneni sir and Y. Ravi Shankar sir for believing in me and trusting this story. Every actor, every technician and every member of our crew became part of this journey with complete dedication. More than anything else, I hope audiences walk out of theatres smiling, laughing and talking about these characters long after the film ends.”

Apart from Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar, the film also features actors Chetan, A. Venkatesh, Bucks, Abdool Lee, Shelly Kishore, Sangeetha Balan, Banupriya, Sumithra Devi L., Varshini Karmegham, Karthikeyan, Velan, and Kowshik Kabilan among others.

The technical crew comprises Surendran Paranjothi as cinematographer, Ashok Arjunan as editor, and Bharath Sankar composing the music. Poornima Ramaswamy has designed the costumes while Art direction has been taken care of by A. Balumahendra.

--IANS

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