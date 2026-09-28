September 28, 2026 11:18 AM हिंदी

MLS: Messi scores but Inter Miami fall 1-2 to Columbus Crew

Messi scores but Inter Miami fall 1-2 to Columbus Crew

Columbus, Sep 28 (IANS) Inter Miami CF fell 2-1 on the road against the Columbus Crew in the MLS regular season fixture. Captain Lionel Messi scored the team’s goal with a spectacular free kick at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field here on Monday.

Columbus opened the scoring in the 28th minute through a penalty conversion. Inter Miami equalised five minutes later, with Messi scoring a free kick from a tight angle from the right end of the pitch. The goal took his tally to 21 as he extended his lead in the race for the 2026 MLS Golden Boot.

The second half presented a player debut for the visitors, as recently signed Brazilian winger Riquelme Fillipi came on in place of Facundo Mura in the 71st minute to make his Inter Miami debut.

Columbus Crew reclaimed the lead late to secure the 2-1 victory with a goal in stoppage time.

Overall, Inter Miami has recorded 12 wins, five losses, and 10 draws so far this MLS regular season for a total 46 points, and sit third in the Eastern Conference standings.

Messi, the reigning MLS MVP Award and Golden Boot, leads both the team and the league in goals with 20. Additionally, Messi is also tied for the lead in assists this MLS regular season with 13 so far.

Columbus Crew hosted Inter Miami after earning a 0-2 victory on the road against CF Montreal last weekend. Overall, the Ohio-based side has recorded eight wins, 14 losses, and five draws so far for a total 29 points this regular season and is 13th in the Eastern Conference table.

Next, Inter Miami will return home for their next MLS regular season, as the team is set to host D.C. United at Nu Stadium on October 11.

—IANS

bc/

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