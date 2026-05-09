Mizoram put six past SAI, enter Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's C'ship semis

Narainpur, May 9 (IANS) Mizoram produced a ruthless attacking display as Lalrinfela Ralte and Vanlalramnghaka scored hat-tricks each in a commanding 6-2 victory over SAI in the quarter-finals of the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men’s National Football Championship at the RK Ashram Ground 1 on Saturday.

Vanlalramnghaka opened the scoring in the third minute and completed his hat-trick with goals in the 51st and 53rd minutes. Lalrinfela Ralte struck in the sixth and 39th minutes before converting a late penalty in the 82nd minute to complete his own hat-trick. For SAI, Onam Romio Singh scored in the 10th minute, while Pangai Konyak added another in the 63rd minute.

Mizoram made a dream start and capitalised on a defensive error to take the lead in just the third minute. A loose backpass from the SAI defence was intercepted by Vanlalramnghaka, who reacted quickest before calmly slotting the ball past the advancing goalkeeper Chanambam Mangal Singh.

The lead doubled only three minutes later through Ralte. Henry Malsawmtluanga floated a superb ball over the SAI backline, and Ralte controlled it brilliantly before finishing with composure to put Mizoram firmly in command.

SAI responded positively and reduced the deficit in the 10th minute. Devarshi S delivered an inviting cross from the left wing, and Onam Romio Singh rose well to guide his header into the net.

Despite conceding, Mizoram continued to dominate proceedings with their pace and movement causing constant problems for the SAI defence. Their pressure paid off again in the 39th minute. A through ball played towards Vanlalramnghaka forced goalkeeper Mangal Singh off his line, but the clearance went horribly wrong and fell kindly for Ralte, who tapped into an empty net to make it 3-1 at the break.

Mizoram resumed the second half at full throttle and effectively killed the contest within two minutes. In the 51st minute, Vanlalramnghaka timed his run perfectly to latch onto a through ball before finishing confidently past the goalkeeper.

Two minutes later, the forward completed his hat-trick in style with a powerful right-footed strike that left the goalkeeper with no chance.

SAI managed another consolation goal in the 63rd minute through Pangai Konyak, but Mizoram remained firmly in control.

The rout was completed in the 82nd minute after Anand B fouled Mesak C Lalrinngheta inside the box. Ralte stepped up and calmly converted the penalty to seal his own hat-trick and cap off a dominant evening for Mizoram.

Menangpyndap Khongjee scored a brace as Meghalaya began their Group A campaign with a 3-1 victory over Bihar in the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men’s National Football Championship at the RK Ashram Ground 1 on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Samborlang Lante gave Meghalaya the lead in the 21st minute before Khongjee added goals in the 26th minute and deep into stoppage time (90+4’).

Md Sadique Rahman scored Bihar’s lone goal in the 48th minute.Rajasthan began their campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Andhra Pradesh in the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men’s National Football Championship at the RKM Ground 2 on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Angshuman Meena handed Rajasthan an early lead in the third minute before Rudra Pratap Singh sealed the win with the second goal in the 69th minute.

--IANS

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