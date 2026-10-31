Mithran R Jawahar on web series ‘Notebook 90s’:I wanted to revisit an era that holds a special place in our hearts

Chennai, Oct 31 (IANS) Well known Tamil film director Mithran R Jawahar, who has produced the web series 'Notebook 90s - Kadhal Flashback', says that he wanted to revisit an era that holds a special place in people's hearts with the series.

Says Mithran R. Jawahar, “Through our collaboration with Sony VIZHA and Sony LIV on Notebook 90s – Kadhal Flashback, I wanted to revisit an era that holds a special place in our hearts. The 90s had a unique warmth in the way we experienced friendships, family and relationships. With the show, I hope to bring back those memories and remind viewers of the simple moments that made that time so special. If Notebook 90s makes viewers think of an old friend or look back on their own memories with a smile, that will mean a lot to me.”

For the unaware, the web series, which has been produced under the creative vision of filmmaker Mithran R. Jawahar, has been directed by Sadhasivam and written by Neelan.

Sources in the know say that 'Notebook 90s – Kadhal Flashback' will look to recreate the warmth and simplicity of the 90s through a tender school-day love story filled with friendship, innocence, nostalgia and the unforgettable emotions of growing up.

Set in 1990s Trichy, the series follows Gautham (Muzzamil Elias) and Gayathri (Yuva), whose story begins with a playful school-day prank and unexpectedly blossoms into first love.

What follows is a journey through the excitement of a first crush, the awkwardness of expressing your feelings, the joy of discovering that they may be reciprocated, and the misunderstandings and heartbreak that make young love feel all the more intense.

Sources claim that at its heart, 'Notebook 90s – Kadhal Flashback' will celebrate a time when school corridors could hold a hundred possibilities and one small moment could become a memory you carried for years.

Adding an emotional touch to the narrative is Bhavana, who will be seen making a special cameo appearance as the older Gayathri, connecting those memories of youthful romance with the present.

The show is to premiere on November 23 at 7:30 PM on Sony VIZHA and Sony LIV.

--IANS

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