Missiles launched towards UAE from Iran: Defence Ministry

Abu Dhabi, May 5 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s Defence Ministry has reported that it detected four cruise missiles launched from Iran towards various areas across the country.

The Ministry reported on Monday that the sounds heard in scattered areas of the country are the result of successful interception of the aerial threats.

UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on social media platform X said that "Air defence systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Please remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates."

The authority also asked the people not to approach, touch or photograph any fragments or objects that have fallen as a result of successful air interceptions, and allow the relevant authorities to assess the situation.

The Authority issued a warning on Monday, the last warning was on April 8, 2026, according to their posts on X.

The Ministry said that out of four cruise missiles, three were engaged successfully over the country's territorial waters, while one fell in the sea.

On April 3, the UAE's Ministry of Defence said that its air defence engaged 18 ballistic missiles, four cruise missiles and 47 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran.

According to the statement, the UAE's air defences have engaged 475 ballistic missiles, 23 cruise missiles and 2,085 UAVs since the start of Iranian attacks.

"The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of two members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces, as well as nine fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities," it added.

"A total of 203 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Turkey, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia," the statement said.

--IANS

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