October 30, 2026 12:47 PM हिंदी

Mira Rajput talks about rumours of having a third baby with Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan says, 'You might'

Mira Rajput talks about rumours of having a third baby with Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan says, 'You might'

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show What Women Want, where the two got candid about relationships, marriage, family life and some of the rumours surrounding their personal lives.

A new promo from the upcoming episode, released on Thursday, offered a glimpse of their fun conversation, with Mira addressing speculation about expanding her family with husband Shahid Kapoor.

During the conversation, Kareena asked Mira about the silliest rumour she had heard about herself. Responding to the question, Mira revealed that it was the speculation about her and Shahid welcoming a third child.

Reacting to her answer, Kareena playfully said, "You might." Mira was very quick to put the speculation to rest, responding, "No way, we are done."

Ahead of the episode, Kareena shared a picture with Mira from the show's sets on Instagram Stories, describing her as "absolutely warm and lovely". Mira reshared the post and thanked Kareena for inviting her, adding that she could not have asked for better company.

Mira's appearance on Kareena's show has also attracted attention because of the latter's past relationship with Shahid Kapoor.

For the uninitiated, Kareena and Shahid were once among Bollywood's most talked-about couples. The two began dating after meeting during the making of Fida in 2004 and went on to work together in films such as Chup Chup Ke, 36 China Town and Jab We Met.

They eventually parted ways in 2007, during the making of Jab We Met, which went on to become one of their most celebrated films.

Kareena went on to marry actor Saif Ali Khan in October 2012. The couple has two sons, Taimur and Jehangir. Shahid, meanwhile, married Mira Rajput in July 2015, and they have two children, Misha and Zain.

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Rybakina withdraws from Tokyo with neck injury, Fernandez advances to SF

Rybakina withdraws from Tokyo with neck injury, Fernandez advances to SF

'Bigg Boss 17' fame Soniya Bansal backs Sara Ali Khan amid Kedarnath row: 'Faith is deeply personal'

'Bigg Boss 17' fame Soniya Bansal backs Sara Ali Khan amid Kedarnath row: 'Faith is deeply personal'

Israel election results: Netanyahu’s Likud bloc wins 53 seats, opposition 48, Arab parties 19

Israel election results: Netanyahu’s Likud bloc wins 53 seats, opposition 48, Arab parties 19

4th T20I: India opt to bowl, Ishan returns as Sooryavanshi, Bhuvneshwar out

4th T20I: India opt to bowl, Ishan returns as Sooryavanshi, Bhuvneshwar out

CAF confirms AFCON return to two-year cycle

CAF confirms AFCON return to two-year cycle

Priyanka Chopra on ‘We Were Here’: It offers a refreshing, witty take on a subject that feels very timely

Priyanka Chopra on ‘We Were Here’: It offers a witty take on a subject that feels very timely

India should focus on adaptation finance, tech cooperation to reach 500 GW goal: Industry

India must focus on adaptation finance, tech cooperation to reach 500 GW goal: Industry

Parineeti Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha at 35,000 feet, shares adorable video

Parineeti Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha at 35,000 feet, shares adorable video

Hrithik Roshan shares cryptic note on wisdom, spirituality and ignorance, says ‘back into being the fool again’

Hrithik Roshan shares cryptic note on wisdom, spirituality and ignorance, says ‘back into being the fool again’

UN expert, global rights groups condemn 10-year jail terms for Pakistani human rights lawyers

UN expert, global rights groups condemn 10-year jail terms for Pakistani human rights lawyers