Mira Rajput calls her ‘maayka’ ‘heaven on earth’, says it’s bliss to have some time away from the kids

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Entrepreneur and Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput seems to be unwinding and how at her maternal house in Delhi.

The mommy of two took to her social media account on Saturday evening to share her thoughts and elaborate on maternal house bliss.

Sharing a candid video on social media, Mira called her “maayka” nothing less than “heaven on earth,” while jokingly admitting that one of the biggest luxuries of being there is getting some uninterrupted rest and having the children looked after by their nani.

In the video, Mira is heard saying, “Guys, let me paint a picture of what your mother’s house looks like after you are married. The kids are not coming to you. You are being asked what you would like to eat, when you would like to have it, and the menu can even change ten minutes before dinner if you suddenly feel like eating something else and want your mom to make that for you.”

She added, “Anytime is a good time to sleep. You can sleep multiple times in a day, and you know you will not be disturbed. Your clothes can get pressed as many times as you want. The kids are never around because nani is always taking care of them. And even if they are around, you still get all the love. Actually, the person who deserves all of this is their nani because she is the GOAT.”

Flaunting a cute sticker given to her by her kids that read “I Love You”, Mira said, ‘,But yes, this is what it looks like. If there was heaven on earth, it would be a married girl’s maternal home, aka Maayka. There is a reason. Also, by the way, there are three types of cakes in the fridge.”

She added how the absence of her sisters at her maternal house has got her to enjoy all the attention that otherwise the two take away.

Mira Rajput got married Shahid Kapoor in June 2016. The entrepreneur who originally belongs to Delhi, has shifted base to Mumbai post marriage.

She is mother to two kids, Meisha and Zain.

–IANS

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