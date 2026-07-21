Minissha Lamba on 21 years of 'Yahaan': ‘It set the course of my life’

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actress Minissha Lamba took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she celebrated 21 years of her debut film “Yahaan.”

Sharing a heartfelt note on social media, she expressed gratitude to filmmaker Shoojit Sircar for giving her the opportunity that launched her acting career. Reflecting on the milestone, Minissha wrote, “Yahaan 2005. A film by Shoojit Sircar 21 years later. Thank you for choosing me to play Adaa and setting in motion the course of my life. Every scene is a profusion of memories of all the wonderful things that our first film was. And how handsome is @jimmysheirgill looking @shoojitsircar #film #movies #magic #bollywood.”

She also posted a throwback video from the movie directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film featured Jimmy Sheirgill, Minissha Lamba, who made her acting debut with the project, and Yashpal Sharma in pivotal roles. Released in theatres on July 29, 2005, “Yahaan” also made its presence felt at the 7th Ocean's Cinefan Film Festival, where it received the Special Jury Prize.

Minissha Lamba has been part of several notable films, including “Corporate” (2006), “Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.” (2007), “Bachna Ae Haseeno” (2008), and “Bheja Fry 2” (2011).

Minissha gained further recognition for her performance in Sanjay Gadhvi’s “Kidnap.” She later appeared in Shyam Benegal’s critically acclaimed film “Well Done Abba.” After taking a brief break from acting, the actress participated in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show “Bigg Boss 8,” which was eventually won by Gautam Gulati.

One of her recent film appearances was in “Double Di Trouble,” where she shared screen space with veteran actor Dharmendra, along with Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Kulraj Randhawa, and Poonam Dhillon.

--IANS

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