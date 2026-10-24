October 24, 2026 9:03 PM हिंदी

Mini Mathur laughs hysterically as she reunites with 'The Alliance' contestants

Mini Mathur laughs hysterically as she reunites with 'The Alliance' contestants

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) The winner of the reality show, 'The Alliance', Mini Mathur, said that being locked up for such a long time while constantly being pitted against one another, the contestants should have hated one another by the end of the show, but on the contrary, they are enjoying and laughing together even after 3 months since the show ended.

Mini Mathur dropped a short clip of the group video call with the Alliance contestants on her handle. They were all seen sharing a laugh in the post that also had the 'Veere' track from the movie 'Veere ki wedding' as the background score.

Giving an insight into their equation, Mini Mathur wrote on her handle, "42 days in captivity together. No phones. No sunlight. No clocks . No calendars. Playing a strategy game designed to pitch one against the other one week… and align with your competitors next week. Physical strength , mental challenges , quizzes, spellings , math.. we did it all. And we should have come out hating each other right? But here we are .. 3 months out of THE ALLIANCE headquarters still laughing hysterically and hanging out. Because not all the good parts made it to the episodes. (sic)."

The primary season of the reality show saw Sohail Khan, Seema Sajdeh, Niti Taylor, Ruhee Dosani, Aly Goni, Arslan Goni, Nikhil Chinapa, Zaid Darbar, Delbar Arya, Kashish Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Armaan Khera, Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming), Kushal Tandon, Sabby Suri, Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed as contestants.

Back in August, Mathur, reunited with fellow contestants Seema Sajdeh, Daisy Shah, and Ruhee Dosani over dinner.

Mini took to her social media account and dropped a photo from the get-together of the ‘Alliance’ girls. She captioned the picture, “Unfiltered Allies”.

Meanwhile, sharing her experience of her first reality show, Mini Mathur called it the best digital detox of her life. She revealed that she did not miss her phone at all during her time on the show.

--IANS

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