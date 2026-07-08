July 08, 2026 9:54 PM हिंदी

India and Kuwait discuss enhancing ties in several key sectors during EAM Jaishankar's visit

India and Kuwait discuss enhancing ties in several key sectors during EAM Jaishankar's visit

Kuwait City, July 8 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on the country's Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah of Kuwait, thanking him for supporting the Indian community’s welfare and well-being while welcoming his vision for stronger and mutually beneficial India-Kuwait cooperation.

The EAM also held a meeting with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

"A pleasure to meet FM Kuwait Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Discussed the impact of Gulf conflict on the region and beyond. Conveyed appreciation for ensuring the well-being of Indian community. We jointly assessed our cooperation focusing on energy, trade, investments, defence, technology, food security and health domains. Confident that our Strategic Partnership will continue to strengthen in times to come," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

Issues of defence industry cooperation and maritime security dominated EAM Jaishankar's meeting with Kuwait's Defence Minister Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

In between the significant meetings, EAM Jaishankar also met members of the Indian community in Kuwait.

"Their role in strengthening India-Kuwait friendship is well recognised. Value their experiences and suggestions. Thanked them for their many contributions," he stated.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar called on the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah. During their meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral ties and exchanged views on the developments in the Gulf.

EAM also lauded the Crown Prince’s commitment to advancing the bilateral cooperation between India and Kuwait.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar took to X and posted: "Privileged to call on Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah of Kuwait this morning. Conveyed warm greetings from PM Narendra Modi. Deeply appreciate his commitment to take forward our bilateral cooperation. Thank him for his sharing of perspectives on developments in the Gulf."

EAM arrived in Kuwait on Tuesday for the third leg of his six-nation tour aimed at deepening bilateral partnerships.

"Thank Deputy Foreign Minister Hamad Suleiman Mashaan Al-Mashaan for the warm reception on my arrival in Kuwait. Look forward to my engagements," EAM posted on X.

On Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar also met with Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, discussing ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

--IANS

/as

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