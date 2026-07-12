July 12, 2026 12:33 AM हिंदी

Millie Bobby Brown says she loves to play dress-up with her daughter

Millie Bobby Brown says she loves to play dress-up with her daughter

Los Angeles, July 11 (IANS) Hollywood actress Millie Bobby Brown is revealing a glimpse into her fun-filled playtime with her daughter.

After reminiscing about playing during her own childhood, she shared that she and her daughter, whom she and husband Jake Bongiovi welcomed via adoption last year, love to get creative together, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The actress said their play sessions include lots of arts and crafts, as well as puppet shows and dress-up fun.

She told ‘People’, “Dressing up is a big one for me. I loved dressing up as a child. I don’t know if that was me screaming to everyone saying I wanted to be an actor, but for me, I loved dressing up as different princesses and knights and dinosaurs”.

He further mentioned, “I was big on a bunch of costumes. I loved costumes. So we have a very big costume rack in our playroom”.

As per “People’, the actress said she and her daughter, whose name she has not shared publicly, “enjoy any kind of creative environment where we’re able to create our own story”.

The actress also expresses her imagination through artwork, and her pieces always have pride of place at home.

“Anywhere we go, (her artwork) is always up on display because I’m so proud of her creativity”, the Enola Holmes star said, adding that she and Bongiovi, 24, also paint and display their own work.

“It’s not anything special, but it’s special to us. And that’s what makes it a home”, she added.

Asked if her daughter has shown any indications of what her future creative outlet might be, she replied, “No, not yet. I mean, she uses her voice a lot, so I’m very intrigued about that. She’s loud like mama. So I’m always going to encourage her to speak louder”.

--IANS

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