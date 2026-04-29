April 29, 2026 11:55 AM हिंदी

Millie Bobby Brown on ‘Enola Holmes’: The stakes feel bigger

Millie Bobby Brown on ‘Enola Holmes’: The stakes feel bigger

Los Angeles, April 29 (IANS) “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown has reprised the role of Enola Holmes, the sister of the Victorian-era detective Sherlock Holmes, for “Enola Holmes 3”, and shared that her on-screen character has changed and grown over time.

Speaking to people.com, Millie said: "I think what’s really exciting about this one is how much Enola has grown. She’s still got that same fire and curiosity, but she’s a bit more confident in who she is and what she stands for. The stakes feel bigger, not just in terms of the mystery, but emotionally too."

She also teased details of Enola Holmes' romance.

The actress shared: "Fans of Enola and Tewkesbury … there’s definitely more to explore there. Their relationship feels more mature, a bit deeper, and real. I think audiences are really going to feel like they’ve grown up with Enola, which is such a special thing."

Louis Partridge, who plays the part of Tewkesbury in the Enola Holmes movies, has also teased details about the romance, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Partridge said: "People may or may not know that this film involves a wedding. With any wedding, there's drama around every corner, and this one is no exception.

"Enola and Tewkesbury go through a bit of a rough patch. The stakes are higher than we've seen before but our characters are older and wiser than before too, and they care about each other a lot."

The actress had previously said she loved working on the first Enola Holmes film and couldn't wait to shoot a sequel.

The actress also noted that Enola is a character who is "always evolving."

Asked about the possibility of making an Enola Holmes sequel, she said: "Yeah, there’s more of the story to be told. The story isn't over yet. She isn't grown up, there's no conclusion. I think she’ll forever be someone who is always evolving, but there's definitely more to be shown on screen. (Henry Cavill) and I loved working together, so this has to happen."

She also felt like she could identify with her character.

The actress said: "I will say anyone that watches the film that knows me, so my friends and family, they say, 'Oh my gosh, she’s so much like you. Sometimes I’m looking at her and I feel like I’m watching you talking.'

"So, first of all, that is one of the things that I loved about Enola, is when I was reading the script, it felt like I was reading myself. She’s got a very witty sense of humour, very British. And I’ve definitely got her sense of humour."

--IANS

dc/

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