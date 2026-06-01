MoS Singh discusses strategic partnership with South African minister

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, on Monday, discussed the ongoing strategic partnership between India and South Africa with visiting South African Deputy Minister Anna Moraka.

"Delighted to meet HE Ms. Anna Moraka, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, today. Discussed the ongoing strategic partnership between our countries and the way forward to further bolster our bilateral ties,” MoS Singh wrote on X after the meeting.

Anna Moraka arrived in India on Friday, accompanying South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile, along with South Africa's Minister of Health, Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Ndabeni, Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Nomalungelo Gina and Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele.

The last official visit by a Head of State from South Africa was in 2019 when President Cyril Ramaphosa was Chief-Guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations. Mashatile, who is South Africa's second Deputy President to visit India, will hold talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on June 2. He will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on the same day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

"Through this Working Visit, Deputy President Mashatile is expected to cement the bilateral relations with the business leaders and investors from India through a Roundtable discussion which aims to attract more investment for both countries," the South African Presidency said in a statement.

After concluding his engagements in Delhi, he will emplane for Hyderabad.

"South Africa and India enjoy a long relationship together which is based on shared history, cultural ties, and a shared vision of the world through its principled approach on non-alignment and supporting the development of the Global South through its promotion of South-South partnerships," read the statement issued by the South African Presidency.

–IANS

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