Anne Hathaway & Ewan McGregor's 'The End of Oak Street’ shares a gripping tale of survival

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) The makers of Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor starrer "The End of Oak Street" unveiled the captivating trailer of the upcoming science fiction survival drama on Monday.

Going by the preview, as a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to an unknown location, the Platt family realizes that they will not be able to survive unless they stick together while navigating their now unrecognizable surroundings.

Sharing the trailer on social media, the makers wrote, "Survive What’s Coming. Here's the Trailer for 'The End of Oak Street' only in Cinemas in August 2026. In English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Also in IMAX. (sic)"

Besides Anne Hathaway as Denise Platt and Ewan McGregor as Greg Platt, "The End of Oak Street" also stars Maisy Stella as Audrey Platt and Christian Convery as Brian Platt, along with Jordan Alexa Davis, P. J. Byrne, and Chris Coy, in key roles, among others.

The film has been written and directed by David Robert Mitchell with J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson, and Tommy Harper on board as the producers.

Additionally, the executive producers for this movie are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee, and Leeann Stonebreaker.

Coming to the technical crew of the drama, Michael Gioulakis is the director of photography with Maya Shimoguchi as the production designer.

The editing department of the film is being headed by John Axelrad, with the music composed by Michael Giacchino. The costumes for the film have been designed by Erin Benach.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Bad Robot Production, A Jackson Pictures Production, A David Robert Mitchell Film "The End of Oak Street"

Distributed across the globe by Warner Bros. Pictures, the movie is expected to be out in cinemas and IMAXÒ in India in August this year.

--IANS

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