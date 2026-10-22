Milind Soman on Tiger Shroff firing incident: ‘People go through a period of fear’

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actor and model Milind Soman has emphasized the need for constant vigilance to ensure public safety while reacting to the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff.

Speaking to IANS, he said that people tend to experience fear following such incidents, but increased security and greater awareness about personal safety help them regain a sense of normalcy.

“Well, it does to a certain extent. Of course, when there is an incident, people do go through a period of fear. But I think everything then returns to normal. Because there are improvements, I think, in security for that period. And we learn a lot of things about what we can do to remain safe. But every time somebody wants to create a problem, they'll find a new way to do it,” he said.

The ‘Paurashpur’ actor further stressed that society needs to remain alert to emerging threats and take appropriate measures to ensure public safety. “So as a society, we have to keep an address of that. What is this new mystery people have started? What is this new way? Whether it is in India, it is in Mumbai, it is in any other country in the world, there are some people who always have their own way of doing things. And if that doesn't go with the way that society feels it should, then society has to take steps to ensure that the way society needs to function is not disturbed,” Milind added.

The firing incident occurred on October 18 near a football club outside Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Tiger Shroff escaped without injuries, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver were hurt. The incident has since drawn reactions from several celebrities, who have voiced their concerns over the incident and raised questions about public safety.

--IANS

ps/