October 21, 2026 8:19 PM हिंदी

‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’ fame Mohit Sehgal opens up on losing father as he celebrates mom’s 70th birthday

‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’ fame Mohit Sehgal opens up on losing father as he celebrates mom’s 70th birthday

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actor Mohit Sehgal, best known for his role in the popular television show ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum,' opened up about the pain of losing his father as he celebrated his mother’s 70th birthday.

Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, the actor reflected on cherished family memories, the importance of spending time with loved ones and his wish to bring happiness into his mother’s life during a difficult phase. Posting a heartwarming video, Mohit wrote, “70 years of you, Mummy. This birthday was a little different. After losing Papa, I know life hasn’t been the same for you, and celebrating wasn’t really on your mind this year. But I wanted to celebrate you. Your life, your beautiful heart, and all the years of love you’ve given us. I wanted you to spend an evening surrounded by the people who love you, laughing, smiling, and making memories. And if I could bring even a little more happiness into your day, it was worth everything.”

“While putting these pictures together, I found myself looking at so many memories, from your beautiful days with Papa to all the moments we’ve shared as a family. Some made me smile, some made me emotional, and some reminded me just how quickly time passes.

For the longest time, I thought there would always be more time. More festivals, more conversations, more ordinary days together. Today, I realize those ordinary moments are the ones that mean the most,” he added.

Mohit went to add, “Mummy, you’ve spent your entire life taking care of us. And if there’s one thing I want you to know, it’s that you don’t have to do everything on your own anymore. I can’t change the moments we’ve missed, but I can make sure there are many more beautiful ones ahead of us.”

“I hope this next chapter brings you more smiles, more laughter, better health, and a little less worry. Happy 70th birthday to the woman who has given me more love than I’ll ever be able to put into words. Love you, Mummy, and we miss you a lot papa. Love you.”

Mohit Sehgal’s father, Vinod Sehgal, passed away on March 26, 2025. The actor had announced the loss through an emotional Instagram post. Sharing a photograph of himself holding his father’s hand, the actor had written, “Miss you papa.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan in active conflict with Afghan regime it once considered strategic asset: Report (File Image)

Pakistan in active conflict with Afghan regime it once considered strategic asset: Report

From smart classrooms to robotics labs: Gujarat government schools emerge as a preferred choice

From smart classrooms to robotics labs: Gujarat government schools emerge as a preferred choice

Throwers and jumpers steal the spotlight as India climb to fifth with 62 medals in the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan on Wednesday. Photo credit: PCI

Asian Para Games: Throwers steal the spotlight as India climb to fifth with 62 medals

Aditya Bhandarkar takes a two-shot lead in round two of final qualifying stage (Credit: PGTI)

Aditya Bhandarkar takes a two-shot lead in round two of final qualifying stage

Tiger Shroff firing incident: 2 more taken into police custody, total number of arrests reaches 10

Tiger Shroff firing incident: 2 more taken into police custody, total number of arrests reaches 10

Gujarat’s sports support hits the bullseye: Elavenil Valarivan’s success story (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat’s sports support hits the bullseye: Elavenil Valarivan’s success story

England players free to skip T20Is against Sri Lanka if WPL teams reach knockouts. Photo credit: IANS file photo

England players free to skip T20Is against Sri Lanka if WPL teams reach knockouts

Putin, Trump's special envoy discuss Ukraine and situation in Persian Gulf

Putin, Trump's special envoy discuss Ukraine and situation in Persian Gulf

Pakistan: BLA claims killing 14 Pakistani military personnel in Balochistan (File Image)

Pakistan: BLA claims killing 14 Pakistani military personnel in Balochistan

Rajat Sukhija on 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar': Every actor would love to be part of Luv Ranjan world

Rajat Sukhija on 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar': Every actor would love to be part of Luv Ranjan world