Miley Cyrus announces 10th album ‘Bass Persuades’: It’s powerful, vulnerable, sweet and strong

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Grammy-winning singer Miley Cyrus is set to release her tenth studio album, christened ‘Bass Persuades’, on September 18 and revealed what the title really means to her.

Cyrus took to Instagram, where she shared a black-and-white picture of herself posing with a rose placed in her mouth as she looked at the camera.

“My tenth studio album, BASS PERSUADES, is yours September 18th. Music takes hold of us. We feel it, sing it, sometimes dance to it, let it out and carry on. It is powerful, vulnerable, sweet and strong. Heart full, heartache, every part of life in between,” Cyrus wrote as the caption.

“That’s what the title means to me. Thank you for being a part of making my wildest dreams come true. I sincerely hope you love this album. Miley,” she added.

An influential figure in popular music, Miley was first an established child actress. She became a teen idol with her portrayal of Miley Stewart in the television series Hannah Montana, growing a profitable franchise and achieving two number-one soundtracks on the Billboard 200.

Her music career outside of Hannah Montana began with her US number-one pop rock albums Meet Miley Cyrus and Breakout. The single "Party in the U.S.A.", from her EP The Time of Our Lives, became one of the best-selling singles.

She transitioned to trap-pop and R&B with Bangerz in 2013, which featured "We Can't Stop" and her first Billboard Hot 100 number-one "Wrecking Ball". She explored psychedelic, country, and rock genres on her subsequent albums Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, Younger Now, and Plastic Hearts.

She released her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation in 2023 and the visual album Something Beautiful in 2025.

As an actress and television personality, Miley starred in the films Bolt, Hannah Montana: The Movie, The Last Song, and So Undercover, to name a few. On television, she was the subject of the documentary Miley: The Movement; she served as a coach on two seasons of The Voice and starred in the "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too" episode of Black Mirror.

--IANS

dc/