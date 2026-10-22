Mika Singh recalls gatecrashing Amitabh Bachchan’s party, Big B says Jaya Bachchan has kept doors open for all

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Singer Mika Singh recently recalled his attempt to enter megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s famous Diwali party without an invitation on the quiz-based reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Sharing the anecdote, Mika said he would often pass by the Bachchan residence during Diwali, hoping to receive an invitation to the star-studded celebration someday.

Recalling those days, Mika said, “Main inke ghar ke aage se jaata tha... Toh jab bhi hoti thi, inki Diwali party bahut mashhoor hoti thi. Bahut se superstar hote the, sabse bade toh khud hi itne bade superstar hain... Toh Diwali party jab bhi hoti thi, main inke gate ke aage se jaata tha, toh meri badi ichha thi ki bhai, kab main inke ghar pe jaaunga, kab waisa bulawa aayega..”

(I used to pass by his house. His Diwali party was very famous, with so many superstars in attendance. And, of course, the biggest superstar of them all is Mr Bachchan himself. Whenever he hosted the Diwali party, I would pass by his gate, wishing that one day I would get to visit his house and receive an invitation)

He then narrated how he once used his large car to make the security personnel believe that a superstar was arriving at the party.

“Maine ghar bada nahi liya, meri gaadi bahut badi thi, toh sabko lagta tha ki koi superstar ghoom raha hai us gaadi ke andar. Bahut badi gaadi thi, inki Diwali party chal rahi hai aur poora media aur security wahan hai... Toh maine sirf aise jaake inke gate ke aage horn bajaya 'paa...' Unhone poora security ne darwaza khol diya ki woh bahut bada koi superstar aaya hai. Main bhi chashma pehan ke aise... kale sheeshe the, aise-aise karke andar ghus gaya..”

(I hadn’t bought a bigger house, but I had a very big car, so everyone thought a superstar was travelling inside it. The car was huge, and his Diwali party was underway, with the entire media and security present there. So, I simply drove up to his gate and honked, ‘Paa…’ The security team opened the gate, thinking that some big superstar had arrived. I was wearing sunglasses, and the car had tinted windows, so I managed to sneak inside, pretending to be someone important)

Mika, however, soon realised that he did not have an invitation and decided to reverse his car and leave. He said Bachchan later sent him a message, inviting him to meet him directly whenever he visited next.

“Phir mujhe realize hua ki main uninvited hoon, toh phir maine gaadi back kar li. Phir paaji ka message aaya ki 'Aage toh jaddon bhi aana Punjabi vich, tussi meenu sidha milne aana'. So yeh inki greatness hai..”

(Then I realised that I was there without an invitation, so I reversed the car and left. Later, I received a message from paaji (Amitabh Bachchan) saying in Punjabi, ‘Whenever you come next time, come and meet me directly.’ That is what makes him so gracious)

Responding to Mika’s story, Amitabh Bachchan spoke about the welcoming atmosphere at his home during festivals, crediting his wife, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, for her approach to guests.

“Aur humara jo nyota jaata hai... Diwali ka tyohar ho, Holi ka tyohar ho, koi bhi tyohar ho... Jaya ji kehti hain yeh khula ghar hai, jiske aana chahe woh aa sakta hai..”

(And as for our invitations, whether it is Diwali, Holi or any other festival, Jaya ji always says that this is an open house, and anyone who wishes to come is welcome)

–IANS

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