Mika Singh on Tiger Shroff car firing incident: ‘No one should have to live in fear’

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Singer Mika Singh has raised concerns over public safety in Mumbai following the reported car firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff.

Singh urged the government and concerned authorities to take stronger measures to ensure the safety of citizens. Taking to social media, Mika expressed concern over the incident and said Mumbai had traditionally been regarded as one of the safest cities in India, where people, particularly women, felt confident travelling and walking late at night.

“Mumbai has always been known as one of the safest cities in India, where people—especially women—have felt confident walking, working, and travelling even late at night. But after the incident involving Tiger Shroff, it raises serious concerns about our safety,” he wrote.

The singer emphasized that no one should have to feel afraid while moving around the city and appealed to the authorities to address the matter seriously.

“No one should have to live in fear on the streets of our own city. I sincerely request the government and the concerned authorities to take this matter seriously and ensure the safety of every citizen,” he added.

Mika further called for stronger action and accountability, saying that Mumbai should continue to be a city where people feel safe, regardless of the time of day.

Concluding his message, the singer wished Tiger a speedy recovery. “We need stronger action and accountability so that Mumbai continues to be a city where everyone feels safe, day or night. Wishing Tiger Shroff a speedy recovery,” concluded Mika.

As per the latest development, all three suspects allegedly involved in the firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff have been arrested in Kota, Rajasthan. The shooting took place on October 18 outside a football club near Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Tiger escaped the gunfire without any bullet injuries. However, he reportedly suffered minor cuts and irritation on his left arm, shoulder and chest due to gunpowder and fragments of shattered glass. His driver, identified as Firdaus, and an autorickshaw driver were also injured in the incident. Both were taken to nearby hospitals, where their condition was reported to be stable.

--IANS

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