October 21, 2026 10:33 PM हिंदी

Mika Singh asks 'Aapne cash diya the ya cheque?' amidst claims by Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal

Mika Singh asks 'Aapne cash diya the ya cheque?' amidst claims by Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Singer Mika Singh has questioned Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal amidst his claims that Daler Mehndi was lip-syncing despite being paid a massive amount of ₹35 lakh during a recent Navratri event.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, Mika asked the Cabinet minister if he had paid the money in cash or via cheque. He even asked him to produce any payment receipt, so the truth can come out in the open.

The singer tweeted, "Sir, aapne ₹35 lakh cash mein diye the ya cheque se? Agar aapke paas payment ki receipts hain, toh please public ke saamne share kijiye, taaki sabko sach pata chal sake. Thank you! @SubodhUniyal1 (sic) (Sir, did you give ₹35 lakh in cash or by cheque? If you have the payment receipts, please share them in public so that everyone can know the truth)."

While talking to the media, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said that they invited Daler Mehndi to the program as he is a well-known name in the industry.

The politician also claimed that it felt during the show as if Daler Mehndi was only lip-syncing to his songs, even though he was offered ₹35 lakh for his appearance.

The Cabinet Minister added that being a local representative and member of the fair committee, he was being pressured by the public to address the matter.

On Tuesday, Mika Singh challenged that if anyone would prove that his elder brother Daler Mehndi drinks alcohol, he would quit singing.

Supporting his brother, Mika shared a video on social media saying, "Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties? No, you have not. Jab aapne dekha hi nahi, toh aapne kaise keh diya unse khada nahi hua jaa raha. Hum artists kayin baar kisi ke kehne par haan kar dete hain ‘yes we will do the show’ Even if we have 104 degree fever, it doesn't matter. If I am sick, and I have a show day after tomorrow, and I have already committed, then even if the budget is big or small, I will do it. Inhone (Daler) bhi aisa hi kiya hoga.”

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Real Betis midfielder Facundo Bernal handed four-match ban for headbutt incident involving Lamine Yamal. Photo credit: Real Betis/X

Real Betis midfielder Bernal handed four-match ban for Yamal headbutt

Emperia Marathas sweep Haryana Hurricanes to set up final against Delhi Dynamites in the Volleyball Champions League (VCL) at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Wednesday. Photo credit: VCL

VCL: Emperia Marathas sweep Haryana Hurricanes to set up final against Delhi Dynamites

Haryana crowned champions of 16th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2026 beating Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-1 in the Division ‘A’ final in the 16th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2026 in Jhansi on Wednesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Haryana crowned champions of Senior Men National Hockey Championship

FWICE writes to PM Modi supporting Daler Mehndi amidst 'drunk' video controversy

FWICE writes to PM Modi supporting Daler Mehndi amidst 'drunk' video controversy

US concerned over reports of China-linked transnational repression targeting Australians (File image)

US concerned over reports of China-linked transnational repression targeting Australians

Congress, INDIA Bloc pushing anarchy for ‘regime change’: BJP (Photo: IANS)

Congress, INDIA Bloc pushing anarchy for ‘regime change’: BJP

Simran, Praveen, Sachin Khilari win gold medals as India rules track and field in the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan on Wednesday. Photo credit: PCI

Asian Para Games: Simran, Praveen, Sachin Khilari win gold medals as India rules track and field (Roundup)

Neeru, Suruchi, Himanshu among shooters to begin preparations for ISSF World Championship Doha 2026 in New Delhi. Photo credit: NRAI

Neeru, Suruchi, Himanshu among shooters to begin World Championship preparations in Delhi

Mika Singh asks 'Aapne cash diya the ya cheque?' amidst claims by Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal

Mika Singh asks 'Aapne cash diya the ya cheque?' amidst claims by Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal

Prachi Tokas assured of a medal in women’s 80+ kg category in the 2026 World Boxing U-19 Championships in Budva, Montenegro. Photo credit: BFI

World Boxing U-19 C'ships: Prachi Tokas assured of a medal in women’s 80+ kg category