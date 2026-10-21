Mika Singh asks 'Aapne cash diya the ya cheque?' amidst claims by Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Singer Mika Singh has questioned Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal amidst his claims that Daler Mehndi was lip-syncing despite being paid a massive amount of ₹35 lakh during a recent Navratri event.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, Mika asked the Cabinet minister if he had paid the money in cash or via cheque. He even asked him to produce any payment receipt, so the truth can come out in the open.

The singer tweeted, "Sir, aapne ₹35 lakh cash mein diye the ya cheque se? Agar aapke paas payment ki receipts hain, toh please public ke saamne share kijiye, taaki sabko sach pata chal sake. Thank you! @SubodhUniyal1 (sic) (Sir, did you give ₹35 lakh in cash or by cheque? If you have the payment receipts, please share them in public so that everyone can know the truth)."

While talking to the media, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said that they invited Daler Mehndi to the program as he is a well-known name in the industry.

The politician also claimed that it felt during the show as if Daler Mehndi was only lip-syncing to his songs, even though he was offered ₹35 lakh for his appearance.

The Cabinet Minister added that being a local representative and member of the fair committee, he was being pressured by the public to address the matter.

On Tuesday, Mika Singh challenged that if anyone would prove that his elder brother Daler Mehndi drinks alcohol, he would quit singing.

Supporting his brother, Mika shared a video on social media saying, "Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties? No, you have not. Jab aapne dekha hi nahi, toh aapne kaise keh diya unse khada nahi hua jaa raha. Hum artists kayin baar kisi ke kehne par haan kar dete hain ‘yes we will do the show’ Even if we have 104 degree fever, it doesn't matter. If I am sick, and I have a show day after tomorrow, and I have already committed, then even if the budget is big or small, I will do it. Inhone (Daler) bhi aisa hi kiya hoga.”

--IANS

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