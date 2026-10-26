Mihir Ahuja on ‘Dilwali Diwali’: ‘We sometimes forget what truly makes our families happy’

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Actor Mihir Ahuja, who plays Ansh Sikka in the upcoming Netflix film ‘Dilwali Diwali’, has opened up about the film’s take on family relationships, love and happiness.

He said the story highlights how, in their efforts to provide the best for their loved ones, people sometimes overlook what truly makes their families happy. Speaking about his role, he said, “Ansh’s journey in Dilwali Diwali comes from a place of love. I think that’s what makes the story so relatable.”

“We all want to do the best for our families, but sometimes, in trying to give them more, we forget to understand what truly makes them happy. TTT has beautifully captured these nuances with humour and heart, and I’m excited for audiences to experience the film on Netflix this Diwali and see a little bit of their own families in the Sikkas.”

Manoj Pahwa, who plays Ansh’s father, said, “For a parent, home is never just about the walls, the furniture, or the address. It’s about the memories you’ve built, the people you’ve shared your life with, and the little things that make a place your own.”

“Children may have a different idea of what makes a good life, but the love behind both perspectives is the same. In Dilwali Diwali, TTT and Netflix bring this familiar generational dynamic to life in a way that is deeply heartfelt. I hope audiences enjoy watching this story with their families on Netflix this Diwali and find their own meaning of home in it.”

Written by Ritu Mago and directed by Ritesh Menon, “Dilwali Diwali” also stars Mihir Ahuja, Manoj Pahwa, Neelu Kohli and Aurra Bhatnagar. “Dilwali Diwali” premieres on Netflix on 5 November.

--IANS

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