Mihir Ahuja is exploring new emotional space with ‘Dilwali Diwali’ after ‘Operation Safed Sagar’

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actor Mihir Ahuja, who was last seen in the intense project ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, is set to explore a different emotional space with ‘Dilwali Diwali’. He said the family entertainer gave him an opportunity to discover a new side of himself as a performer, with its focus on family, relationships and the festive spirit.

Speaking about this transition and the new shade of character he explores in Dilwali Diwali, Mihir said: “As an actor, I’m always excited by the opportunity to step into a world that feels different from what I’ve done before. After being part of something as intense as Operation Safed Sagar, Dilwale Diwali gave me the chance to explore a completely different emotional space.”

Mihir is set to explore a different side of his craft with Netflix’s upcoming Dilwali Diwali. Produced by Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT), the film features Mihir alongside seasoned actors Manoj Pahwa and Neelu Kohli, promising a festive setting filled with family dynamics, relationships and emotions.

He added: “There’s something very special about stories rooted in family, relationships and the festive spirit because they are so relatable. What interested me was discovering the nuances of this character and finding a side of myself that audiences may not have seen before.”

Adding to his thoughts on the experience, Mihir says, “For me, every character is an opportunity to discover something new, both about the person I’m portraying and about myself as an actor.”

“What makes Dilwali Diwali exciting is the chance to connect with audiences through emotions and situations that feel familiar, yet still have their own surprises. I hope people enjoy seeing me in this different space and connect with the character in their own way.”

Mihir has showcased his prowess in projects such as Super 30, Made In Heaven 2’, The Archies and Vijay 69.

--IANS

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