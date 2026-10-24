Micky Singh reveals she learned a lot while working with Manoj Bajpayee: You had to be prepared

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Micky Singh, who has shared screen with acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee in the 2023 legal drama, 'Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai' said that she ended up learning a lot from him.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, she added that whenever they used to shoot a scene, Bajpayee would start the scene in a different way every time, constantly keeping them on their toes.

Micky added that during her scenes with Bajpayee, she believes that she was not really acting, but only reacting to him.

She was asked, "You have worked with Manoj Bajpayee. Did you learn anything special from him as an actor?"

Micky told IANS, "Yes, I learned a lot. He is a very good actor, an amazing actor."

"He can do a scene in 20 different ways. Whenever we were shooting a scene together, he would start it in a different way, so you had to be prepared," he added.

Micky further stated, "Manoj comes to the set completely prepared to shoot. I think my scene with him was very good because I was not really acting; I was reacting to Manoj. Whatever he was doing, I was reacting to him. That is why I got a lot to learn from him."

Talking about 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', the drama has been directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and backed by Zee Studios, along with Bhanushali Studios.

The movie is believed to be inspired by a five-year-long legal battle by a sessions court lawyer Adv. P. C. Solanki during the trial of Asaram for the rape of a 16-year-old girl.

The primary cast of the project includes Manoj Bajpayee as Adv. P. C. Solanki, Adrija Sinha as Nu Singh, Surya Mohan Kulshrestha as Asumal "Asaram" Sirumalani Harpalani, Nikhil Pandey as Amit Nihag, Priyanka Setia as ACP Chanchal Mishra, Jaihind Kumar as Nu's father, and Durga Sharma as Nu's mother

--IANS

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