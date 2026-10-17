Michael Rosenbaum says ‘life completely changed’ 25 years ago as he celebrates ‘Smallville’

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actor Michael Rosenbaum, best known for playing the criminal mastermind Lex Luthor in the hit television series ‘Smallville’, celebrated 25 years of the show, saying it changed his life forever.

Rosenbaum took to Instagram, where he expressed gratitude to the cast and crew who have kept the show alive over the years. Recalling his journey from a small-town boy in Indiana to becoming a part of the popular series.

“25 years ago today… my life completely changed forever. I’m so grateful for all of it. Who would have thought that some skinny punk kid who nobody thought twice about… would leave his small town in Indiana and become a criminal mastermind on a hit television show?” the actor wrote.

He added: “I still can’t believe it. All my love to the amazing cast and crew and to my boys Al and Miles for believing in me. And @warnerbros - But mostly… thanks to all the fans who have supported us for so many years. Without all of you… it would have been impossible.”

“And thanks for keeping Smallville alive after all these years. Love ya @tomwelling - you were a great leader. And to @mskristinlkreuk @durance.erica and the entire cast. thanks for being great human beings. love, Rosenbaum ALWAYS HOLD ONTO SMALLVILLE. @miles_millar @goughalfred.”

“Smallville” is a superhero television series developed by writer-producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, based on the DC Comics character Superman.

It follows the coming-of-age adventures of teenage Clark Kent in his fictional hometown of Smallville, Kansas, before he formally becomes the Man of Steel. The first four seasons focus on the high school life of Clark and his friends, his complicated romance with neighbor girl Lana Lang (Kristin Kreuk), and his friendship with future nemesis Lex Luthor.

From season five onward, Smallville ventures into Clark's early adult years, eventually focusing on his career alongside Lois Lane at the Daily Planet and introducing other DC comic book superheroes and villains.

--IANS

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