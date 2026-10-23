October 23, 2026 11:59 AM हिंदी

Michael Rosenbaum mourns ‘incredible’ hockey player Ron Duguay: We really lost a great one

Michael Rosenbaum mourns ‘incredible’ hockey player Ron Duguay: We really lost a great one

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actor Michael Rosenbaum has mourned the death of former NHL star Ron Duguay, remembering him as a “heart of gold” and an “incredible player”.

Sharing an emotional tribute, Rosenbaum took to Instagram and recalled their recent text exchange. He said that he was “so freaking bummed” by the loss of his friend.

He wrote: ““I just can’t even believe it. I was just texting with you. I truly thought you’d pull through, buddy. Loved this man. Heart of Gold. Incredible player. Tough as hell. Great hair. I bought these fake mullets for our team and nobody laughed harder than Ron.”

“We all loved him. What a player and friend he was. So freaking bummed. We really lost a great one today. RIP Ronnie. @nyrangers @welcometorangerstown @ronduguay10 @neilsmith.”

Rosenbaum is known for portraying Lex Luthor on the television series Smallville, a role that TV Guide included in their 2013 list of "The 60 Nastiest Villains of All Time".

“Smallville” is a superhero television series developed by writer-producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, based on the DC Comics character Superman.

It follows the coming-of-age adventures of teenage Clark Kent in his fictional hometown of Smallville, Kansas, before he formally becomes the Man of Steel. The first four seasons focus on the high school life of Clark and his friends, his complicated romance with neighbor girl Lana Lang (Kristin Kreuk), and his friendship with future nemesis Lex Luthor.

Rosenbaum is also known for portraying Martinex in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Parker in Urban Legend, Adam/Adina in Sorority Boys and Breaking In.

He also has an extensive voiceover career in animation, such as his role of Wally West / The Flash in the DC Animated Universe series Justice League and its sequel Justice League Unlimited. Between 2015 and 2016, he played the lead role in the TV Land comedy series Impastor.

--IANS

dc/

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