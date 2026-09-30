September 30, 2026 12:22 PM हिंदी

Michael Douglas reveals Warren Beatty, Richard Gere were first considered for ‘Wall Street’

Michael Douglas reveals Warren Beatty, Richard Gere were first considered for ‘Wall Street’

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Hollywood star Michael Douglas has revealed that he was not the first choice to play Gordon Gekko in the 1987 classic ‘Wall Street’, sharing that Warren Beatty and Richard Gere were considered for the role before him.

Douglas took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself as he spoke about the casting revelation while promoting his upcoming memoir ‘One Helluva Ride’.

Douglas said in a video: “So there's a few things in my new book, it's a hell of a ride, that have never been told before and one of those is that I was not the first choice for Wall Street.”

The star then went onto share the names and said: “Warren Beatty was the first choice and then after that Richard Gere. So how did it all work out? Not bad, went hell of a ride, October 6th, all the bookstores.”

For the caption, he wrote: “Not the first choice, but it turned out alright in the end! My new book One Helluva Ride is full of stories you’ve never heard before! Like how I almost didn’t get the role of Gordon Gekko in Wall Street! The book hits shelves in one week! October 6!”

Wall Street is a 1987 American crime drama film directed by Oliver Stone, which also stars Charlie Sheen, Daryl Hannah, and Martin Sheen. The film tells the story of Bud Fox (C. Sheen), a young stockbroker who becomes involved with Gordon Gekko (Douglas), a wealthy, unscrupulous corporate raider.

Stone made the film as a tribute to his father, Lou Stone, a stockbroker during the Great Depression. The character of Gekko is said to be a composite of several people, including Dennis Levine, Ivan Boesky, Carl Icahn, Asher Edelman, Michael Milken and Stone himself.

Stone and Douglas reunited for a sequel titled Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, which was released theatrically on September 24, 2010.

--IANS

dc/

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