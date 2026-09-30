Avika Gor reveals what her first year of marriage has taught her: ‘Love is much more about understanding’

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actress Avika Gor has opened up about her first year of marriage with Milind Chandwani.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the ‘Balika Vadhu’ actress shared the lessons she has learned about love, companionship, understanding, and navigating the everyday realities of married life.

Looking back at the first year, Avika said marriage has taught her that love is not always about grand romantic gestures but is often found in understanding each other and being there as a team.

Sharing what the first year of marriage has taught her, the actress stated, “This first year has taught me that marriage is basically finding your favourite person and then deciding to annoy each other for the rest of your lives! But on a more serious note, I’ve realized that love is much more about understanding than grand gestures. It’s knowing when to give each other space, when to listen, when to laugh things off and, most importantly, knowing that you’re on the same team even when you’re arguing about something completely ridiculous.”

“I’ve also learnt that companionship is about finding comfort in the most ordinary moments, like doing absolutely nothing together and still feeling like you’re exactly where you’re supposed to be. And yes, I’ve learnt that sometimes the best way to keep the peace is to just admit you’re wrong, even when you’re very clearly not in your head. Sometimes, going deeper and reflecting doesn't just help your relationship but also helps you become a better human.”

Avika also opened up about how marriage has changed her perspective on love. She shared, “Definitely. Before marriage, I think we romanticise love a lot, the big moments, the dates, the surprises, the butterflies. After marriage, you realize love is also about grocery lists, deciding what to eat for dinner for the 400th time, sharing responsibilities and tolerating each other’s weird little habits.”

“It has made me realise that a good relationship isn’t about finding someone who agrees with you all the time, but someone who understands you, challenges you, makes you laugh and still chooses you at the end of the day. Marriage has made love feel less like a feeling and more like a very conscious, everyday choice and somehow, that makes it even more beautiful.”

Talking about her idea of a perfect anniversary celebration with Milind, Avika added, “Honestly, anything that doesn’t involve checking the time every five minutes! I’d want it to be a mix of romance, gym, good food, a little adventure, dressing up for each other, and spending proper quality time together. I love experiences, so I’d much rather create a crazy memory together than just have a fancy dinner and call it a day. But ultimately, the perfect anniversary is really just the two of us being ourselves. laughing too much, teasing each other, taking far too many pictures, probably having one tiny argument over something completely unnecessary, and then ending the night thinking, "Okay, I’d still choose you."

Avika Gor tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Milind Chandwani, on September 30, 2025, on the sets of the reality television show “Pati Patni Aur Panga.”

--IANS

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