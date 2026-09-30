Asian Games: ‘We just had to give our best’, says Jyothi after India’s gold-winning fight in compound archery

Okazaki, Sep 30 (IANS) Indian women’s compound archery team gold medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam hailed her team’s fighting spirit after India successfully defended their Asian Games title, saying the trio remained self-motivated and pushed each other to give their best until the very end.

“I am very happy that today we gave our best performance and were able to win a gold medal for India... We were just self-motivated and were motivating each other that whatever happens, no matter what, we just have to give our best and fight till the very end,” Jyothi told IANS after the win.

The Indian trio of Jyothi, Prithika Pradeep and Chikitha Taniparthi defeated China 238-234 in the women’s compound team final at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square on Wednesday to retain the gold medal.

Prithika said the victory had given her a major confidence boost despite the pressure of competing in a final.

“It is good. Gained a lot of confidence from this win... There is pressure, but I just thought that I would take my shot and give my best. We have won this medal for India,” she said.

India had bagged silver in the event in 2018 and bronze in 2014. This is India’s seventh gold at the ongoing edition of the continental showpiece. Overall, India’s current medal tally is 53, including seven gold, 21 silver and 25 bronze medals.

The Indian trio defeated South Korea in the semifinal before beating China in the final with a world-record score of 238, which was set by the Koreans at the Incheon Games in 2014.

India took a 30-28 lead in the opening end and stretched their lead to three points even as Chikitha shot a nine in the first rotation of the second end. Prithika and Jyothi remained perfect, both finding 10s throughout.

In the first rotation of End 2, India and China both opened with a 9 and two 10s each. In the second rotation, China hit two 10s and a nine in the next three arrows, while the Indian trio hit perfect 10s to extend the lead to three points (119-116).

China scored perfect 10s in the first rotation of End 3. India started with a nine from Chikitha, but Prithika and Jyothi scored 10s to maintain India’s lead. China had a 9 in the second rotation before hitting two 10s. India extended their lead with three 10s to hold a 178-175 lead.

In the end, China started with two 9s and a 10. The Indian trio came back with perfect 10s. In the last three errors, China fired three 10s to keep the pressure on India, but the Indian trio had a perfect end with all 10s and successfully defended the gold with a 234-238 win.

--IANS

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