‘I like both, the gold and the Olympic quota,' says Chikitha after golden double at Asian Games

Okazaki, Sep 30 (IANS) Chikitha Taniparthi could hardly choose between the two landmark achievements that capped her golden Asian Games campaign - winning two gold medals for India or securing the country’s first Olympic quota in the compound mixed team event for Los Angeles 2028.

“I like both (the gold and the Olympic quota). It is my first Olympics, and I guess we are the first Indian team to qualify,” Chikitha told IANS after becoming a double gold medallist at the Asian Games.

The 22-year-old was nerveless alongside Sahil Jadhav in a dramatic compound mixed team final, keeping her cool in a tense shoot-off against South Korea to claim gold and the Olympic quota.

India and South Korea played a seesaw final that ended in a tie at 157-157, forcing a shoot-off. Chikitha kept her cool to score a 10 with her first arrow, and Sahil also hit the 10. Choi Yonghee of South Korea needed a 10 with his last arrow to keep his team in the hunt but managed only a nine, handing the gold to India.

“I was trying to be calm and confident,” Chikitha said.

The Indian pair had begun strongly, each of Chikitha and Sahil scoring a 10 with their first shots. When the first round was finished at 20-20, India took the lead because Park Jungyoon missed a nine and the Indian pair replied with two 10s to take the lead 40-39.

In the second end, Chikitha and Sahil kept up their accurate play to create an 80-78 lead. Although South Korea managed to mount a comeback in the third end, India had a two-point lead at 100-98 before the Koreans reduced the gap to one.

At the end the pendulum swung once more. In reply to South Korea's pressure Chikitha scored 10, and when the Koreans finished off with a perfect 20, India had to make 20 with its last two arrows to trigger a shoot-off. Although Chikitha's nine seemed to give South Korea the advantage, Sahil then scored a vital 10 to bring the score to 157-157.

The shoot-off was decided on the last arrow, with both Chikitha and Sahil hitting 10s, which kept India in the running until Choi's nine secured the win.

This victory earned Chikitha her second gold medal at the Games, having previously contributed to India's successful defence of the women's compound team title together with Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam.

In the final the Indian team beat China with a score of 238 to 234, thus equalling the world record score that had been set by South Korea at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

India began strongly against China by taking a 30-28 lead in the first end. Chikitha then scored a nine in the first turn of the second end, but both Prithika and Jyothi were perfect, each of them repeatedly hitting the 10-ring as India extended its lead to 119-116.

In the third end China kept on applying pressure, but in the second round Chikitha, Prithika and Jyothi replied with three 10s to take a 178-175 lead into the last end.

China started the last round with two nines and a ten, but the Indian trio responded by scoring three perfect tens. Although China then managed three consecutive tens with its final arrows, India stayed completely accurate to end the competition with a perfect score and thus secured the win by a margin of 238 to 234.

The women’s team gold was Chikitha’s first gold of the Games, while the mixed team triumph completed her double.

“I was also checking the tally regularly. I was just thinking about that too, and I thought we have to give our best. Whatever happens, let it happen. Finally, we got it,” she said.

Chikitha said the pressure of the occasion was managed by focusing on each individual shot.

After the matches, she was yet to speak to her family but was looking forward to doing so — as well as getting some food.

“After the matches, I have been here giving all the interviews, so I didn’t get a chance (to speak to my family). Now I will go and talk to them. I am feeling hungry also.

“I want to have Japanese food, but we don’t know what is available here.”

Chikitha dedicated her two gold medals to her parents and everyone in India who had supported her journey.

“I dedicate this medal to my parents and our country, who supported and encouraged us and are watching this.”

She also credited her father for introducing her to archery and former Indian archer Abhishek Verma for helping shape her career.

“This is my father’s dream, and because of him, I came into archery. After that, Abhishek Verma guided me a lot, and I am at SAI under Vivek sir.

“I am slowly playing international matches, winning, trying to improve my scores, trying to shoot well and improving myself.”

The mixed team victory marked a significant milestone for Indian archery, with compound archery set to make its Olympic debut at Los Angeles 2028. The victory secured India’s quota place in the compound mixed team event.

--IANS

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