Michael Bracewell joins Melbourne Renegades for BBL 16

Melbourne, Oct 6 (IANS) Melbourne Renegades have bolstered their overseas contingent for the Big Bash League (BBL) 16 with the signing of New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell, adding an experienced campaigner capable of influencing matches with both bat and ball.

Bracewell becomes the Renegades’ second international signing for the season after England batter Jonny Bairstow, giving the club another proven option as it builds its squad for the upcoming Big Bash League campaign.

The 35-year-old, who made his New Zealand debut in 2022, has established himself as a multi-format international and has also led the Black Caps in both ODIs and T20Is. His value, however, extends beyond his international record, with Bracewell having built a substantial T20 resume across several major franchise competitions.

He has played more than 200 T20 matches, accumulating over 3,600 runs at a strike rate above 135 while also claiming more than 100 wickets. His experience includes stints in the Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Major League Cricket, The Hundred and the Super Smash.

Bracewell’s ability to change the course of a game with the bat was underlined by his unbeaten 141 off 65 balls for Wellington in the 2022 Super Smash. The knock remains the highest individual score in New Zealand domestic T20 cricket.

He has continued to make an impact in franchise cricket, striking at more than 170 during the 2026 Pakistan Super League, further highlighting his ability to provide rapid runs in the middle and lower order.

For Bracewell, the move also offers an opportunity to finally experience the BBL after following the competition from afar.

“I’m looking forward to joining the Renegades, the BBL is a competition I’ve watched plenty of over the years and one I’ve always wanted to experience. Playing in Melbourne, in front of big crowds at the MCG, is going to be special,” Bracewell said.

The New Zealander’s appeal lies in the range of roles he can perform rather than any one specialist discipline. As a left-handed batter and right-arm off-spinner, he gives Melbourne the flexibility to alter their combination depending on conditions and opposition.

“I enjoy being able to contribute in different ways - whether that’s with the bat, with the ball or in the field - and I’m looking forward to doing whatever the team needs to help us win games.”

Renegades head coach Luke Ronchi believes that adaptability could prove particularly valuable in the shortest format, where teams often need players capable of filling multiple roles.

“Michael gives us a lot of options and that’s incredibly valuable in T20 cricket,” Ronchi said.

“He’s a genuine all-rounder. He can play a number of different roles with the bat, he’s a very smart off-spinner and he brings a huge amount of experience from playing international and franchise cricket around the world.

“He’s also been trusted to captain New Zealand, which tells you plenty about the way he sees the game and the type of character he is around a group.

Bracewell’s arrival gives the Renegades another experienced international presence as they prepare for BBL 16, while his ability to contribute across all three departments could allow the Melbourne side greater flexibility in shaping its playing XI.

--IANS

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