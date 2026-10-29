October 29, 2026 6:54 PM हिंदी

Mia Pohankova stuns Osaka in biggest win of career in Tokyo

Mia Pohankova stuns Osaka in biggest win of career in Tokyo

Tokyo, Oct 29 (IANS) Mia Pohankova stunned former champion Naomi Osaka in the Toray Pan Pacific Open to register the biggest win of her career here on Thursday.

The World No.144 Pohankova defeated 2019 Tokyo champion Osaka in one hour and 35 minutes, 6-3, 7-5 to march into the quarterfinals in her first main-draw appearance at a WTA 500-level tournament.

Pohankova, last year's Wimbledon junior singles champion, has reached a tour-level quarterfinal for the fourth time in her career. She will be up against American Alycia Parks in the quarterfinal.

"I believe (in myself) all the time, and yes, it's a really good match against her," Pohankova said after her win. "She's a really good player, and I'm just proud of myself. I'm really happy, and I hope it's just the start of my career."

"She played very well, but I won the first set. In the second set, I was just saying she needs to do something better, and I'm just trying to focus on every point. There was like no break in the second set. And it's really tough against her, but on the last point, I said, oh, it's a chance, and when she put the forehand out, it's a good feeling, a very good feeling."

Pohankova has been impressing many with her performances, having established herself as an emerging star. She was ranked No. 659 at this time last year and won an ITF W75 title early this season and was the finalist at an ITF W100 event in April.

The Slovak later reached the semifinals of consecutive WTA 125-level tournaments in September and also bagged two wins at the WTA 1000 Wuhan Open.

Meanwhile, Osaka was playing in Tokyo for the first time since 2022. She is a three-time finalist in Tokyo, having won the title in 2019.

--IANS

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