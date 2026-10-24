MI should go big for Sushma Verma at WPL auction: Reema Malhotra

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Former India cricketer Reema Malhotra believes Mumbai Indians should target wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma at the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction to address their concerns at the top of the order.

According to Reema, Mumbai need to settle their opening combination and find a replacement for wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini, while also strengthening their spin and pace-bowling options ahead of the fifth season.

Mumbai Indians, who missed out on the playoffs in WPL 2026, have retained a core group of 11 players led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The franchise will enter the auction, scheduled to be held in Kochi on October 28, with a purse of Rs 1 crore.

“The best thing for the Mumbai Indians is that they head into the auction with the least money, which means the least problems. They have retained their core group but need to sort out a few problems. One major problem is their opening pair,” Reema told Jio Star.

“Last season, G. Kamalini opened with Hayley Matthews, and then Amelia Kerr was tried as an opener as well. They kept changing their opening pair, and now they head into the auction looking to solve that. By letting go of G Kamalini, they lost their wicketkeeper batter, and they let go of Saika Ishaque too, so they are also on the hunt for a spinner to partner Vaishnavi Sharma,” she added.

Reema identified Sushma Verma as a potential solution to Mumbai’s opening and wicketkeeping concerns, citing her performances in domestic cricket and the Women’s Caribbean Premier League.

“To solve the problem of an opening batter who can keep wickets, the Mumbai Indians should go after Sushma Verma. She had an amazing domestic season with the bat and performed well in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League too. Plus, she was called for trials by the MI team management, and I feel Mumbai is going to go big for Sushma Verma in the mini-auction,” she said.

Reema also backed all-rounder Amanjot Kaur, who is recovering from a back injury at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, to retain her place in the side.

“Mumbai Indians will surely back Amanjot Kaur as the all-rounder. She’s a three-dimensional player and someone who’s not replaceable. She’s been the star of the team for the last two seasons, so I find no reason for her exclusion from the team,” she said.

She also pointed to Sajeevan Sajana as a player Mumbai is likely to continue backing after investing in her over the last three years, while naming Shweta Sehrawat as another potential target following her release by UP Warriorz.

“They have invested a lot in S. Sajana over the last three years, so she is likely to retain her spot in the playing XI, unless they pick a dynamic finisher or an Indian batter who can replace her, which can be Shweta Sehrawat. She had a good domestic season, and UP Warriorz has released her this time. So, Mumbai will keep an eye on her as well,” Reema said.

Mumbai have also strengthened their pace attack by trading USA left-arm pacer Tara Norris from UP Warriorz for WPL 2027 at her existing fee of Rs 10 lakh. Norris, who was previously part of MI London, became the first bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the WPL.

However, Reema stressed that Mumbai should also invest in an Indian pacer to provide cover if Norris is unavailable or unable to deliver wickets consistently.

“Tara Norris’ arrival is good news for Mumbai Indians because it strengthens their pace bowling unit. She was the first bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul in the WPL, and her bowling skills will help Mumbai a lot. But if Tara Norris picks up an injury or doesn’t find that wicket-taking form, then Mumbai will be in trouble,” she said.

“Which is why I want them to go after an Indian pacer who can step up if things don’t go as planned with Tara Norris,” she added.

Reema said Mumbai’s limited auction purse could make it practical to target young Indian players who can provide depth to their bowling attack.

“If Mumbai get a young Indian pacer, then they will have a proper backup option who can bowl in the powerplay and at the death, and that will give them more depth in their pace attack,” she said.

The WPL 2027 season is scheduled to run from January 14 to February 7.

--IANS

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