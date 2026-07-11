July 11, 2026 7:39 PM हिंदी

Meta discontinues AI image generation feature within three days of launch

Meta discontinues AI-image generation feature within 3 days of launch

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) US-based technology giant Meta said it has discontinued a feature that allows users to generate AI images using content from public Instagram accounts after public backlash within 3 days of its launch.

“Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public content could be referenced in this way. We’ve heard the feedback that this feature missed the mark, so it’s no longer available,” the company said.

The feature was introduced on July 7 alongside Muse Image, the first in‑house AI image generator developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs. It enabled users to create AI images by using photos from public adult Instagram profiles by simply entering their username in a prompt.

The feature did not notify the account holder that their photos were being used. Public accounts for users 18 and older were opted in by default, while Meta said people could opt out through app settings.

The feature drew immediate criticism from privacy advocates, talent agencies, actors' unions and social media users. India’s electronics and information technology secretary, S. Krishnan, said the government was prepared to examine whether the feature complied with Indian law if it received a complaint in this regard.

The tech company has recently officially switched off the end‑to‑end encrypted direct messages – a privacy‑focused feature on Instagram.

The company urged users to download any important media or messages they wish to keep before the feature is fully discontinued. The move marked a reversal from Meta's earlier plans to make encrypted messaging a standard feature across its apps.

End‑to‑end encryption, often abbreviated E2EE, ensures only the sender and receiver can read messages and when the feature is removed, Meta will be able to access message content, including photos, videos and voice notes, if required.

—IANS

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