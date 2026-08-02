At least three killed, two wounded in shooting at restaurant in Idaho, US

San Francisco, Aug 2 (IANS) At least three people were killed and at least two others injured in a shooting in the area of an In-N-Out restaurant in Twin Falls, in the northwestern US state of Idaho, on Saturday, local officials said.

The shooting began inside the restaurant before 2:30 p.m. local time (2030 GMT), CBS News reported, citing Joshua Palmer, public information coordinator for the city of Twin Falls. Details surrounding the incident remained unclear.

Meanwhile, police were responding to an active shooter incident near an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Twin Falls, in the US state of Idaho, authorities said Saturday.

The Twin Falls Police Department said in a public safety alert that officers were working in the area and asked residents and visitors to stay away so that law enforcement officers and first responders could operate safely, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a news conference Saturday night, Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks told reporters that there were fatalities, but he could not confirm an exact number.

Hicks said there were "a number of people being treated for injuries" at a local hospital.

The suspected gunman was dead, Hicks disclosed, but he did not detail how the person was killed.

"We are working, trying to ascertain his identity and the motivation behind that," said Chief of the Twin Falls Police Department.

Roads in the area, including a nearby bridge, were closed, police said, urging motorists to use alternate routes and not attempt to enter the restricted area.

Official information regarding the identity or number of shooters, and any possible arrests is still awaited. Authorities said additional details will be released as they become available.

Earlier in July, two people were killed and five others injured in a shooting at Seattle Center, where the Bite of Seattle food festival was underway, authorities said.

The Seattle Fire Department said two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Four others -- a two-year-old boy, a 23-year-old man and two adult women -- were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

A 40-year-old woman with minor injuries was treated at the scene and declined transportation to a hospital.

Harborview Medical Center said one woman was in critical condition and undergoing surgery, while the other hospitalised patients were in satisfactory condition.

Police and emergency crews responded shortly after the shooting occurred and evacuated the area.

--IANS

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